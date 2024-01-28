Colombia Declares State of Natural Disaster, Seeks International Assistance

President Gustavo Petro addressed Colombia's forest fire emergency, revealing plans to implement a strategic Amazonian protection strategy and engaged in discussions with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. The activation of the regional component, establishment of a Unified Command Post (PMU), and adherence to international protocols are deemed urgent for regional and global environmental well-being.

In the face of its hottest January in decades, Colombia grapples with extensive forest fires that have razed over 17,000 hectares since November. Colombia's Environment Minister, Susana Muhamad, highlights the ignition of more than 340 fires due to a prolonged drought, record temperatures, and the El Nino weather phenomenon. Currently, 26 fires are still active, one dangerously close to Bogota's El Paraiso neighborhood. The Colombian Red Cross is extending aid to residents affected by the smoke, working tirelessly to mitigate the impact of this environmental catastrophe.

Declaration of Natural Disaster and International Aid

President Petro has declared a state of natural disaster. This decision permits budget reallocation for fire containment and opens the doors for international assistance. Countries like the United States, Chile, Peru, and Canada have responded positively, offering their expertise and resources to help Colombia combat these devastating fires.

Disruption and Devastation

The impact of these fires is far-reaching. Flight operations at Bogota's El Dorado International Airport were disrupted but have since normalized. The smoke has enveloped the capital city of Bogota, leading to the closure of schools, universities, 40 parks, and hiking trails. Authorities recommend residents wear protective masks as an essential precaution.

The Hottest January in 30 Years

The Institute of Hydrology, Meteorology, and Environmental Studies predicts that this month may be the hottest January in 30 years. Further, February is expected to bring even higher temperatures. A respite in the form of rain is only expected in March. Amid the crisis, authorities are investigating the possibility of arson in some cases, leading to 26 arrests for fire-related offenses. While the country battles the flames, these investigations remind us that every fire has a source, either natural or man-made.