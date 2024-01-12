en English
Science & Technology

CES 2024: Moss Air Unveiled – An Innovative Air Purifier that Uses Real Moss

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:06 am EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 3:23 am EST
CES 2024: Moss Air Unveiled – An Innovative Air Purifier that Uses Real Moss

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 in Las Vegas, a breakthrough air purification device has been unveiled that harnesses the power of the natural world to clean the air we breathe. Korean-based company, Mosslab, introduced their innovative product, Moss Air, which uses real moss to purify air, making it a compelling blend of technology and nature.

Moss Air – An Innovation in Air Purification

Beyond its sleek exterior, Moss Air boasts a unique functionality. This device integrates real moss to purify air, and in an added touch of ingenuity, it also features a built-in humidifier. This humidifier has a dual function, either dispersing moisture outward to condition the surrounding air or rehydrating the moss internally. As a result, Moss Air doesn’t just purify the air; it also acts as a humidifier, adding moisture to the air to combat dryness.

Powered by Nature, Supported by Science

Moss Air is more than just a pretty face. Its ability to transform carbon dioxide into oxygen and effectively remove fine dust and harmful Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs) is rooted in scientific research. This notable feature is thanks to bacteria within the moss, a fact supported by research from the University of Toronto. In essence, Moss Air leverages the symbiotic relationship between moss and bacteria to create a cleaner, healthier atmosphere.

A Design that Marries Functionality with Aesthetics

The device’s design includes an LED lit compartment, a removable transparent cover for moss panel installation, and a 400ml water tank. Operating on a 1,600mAh battery, Moss Air can run for about eight hours, and it can also continue its operation while plugged in. It is available in black and white options, ensuring it can blend seamlessly into various interior décors. After a successful crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter and Indiegogo, Moss Air is set to launch on Amazon by the end of January 2024, priced at $99.

While the world marvels at the technological advancements at CES 2024, other news surfaces from around the globe. Parts of Portland, Maine, are grappling with flooding due to a storm surge of over three feet, as reported by the National Weather Service (NWS). Images of cars partially submerged in floodwater, captured by Daniel Tucker, paint a vivid picture of the challenges faced by residents. In Serbia, nearly 200 cows and horses were rescued from a river island, while a seaside cookhouse on Malden Island, Georgetown, Maine, succumbed to the force of a storm, collapsing into a pile of timber. John Thibodeau captured the dramatic moment, adding to the day’s global happenings.

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

