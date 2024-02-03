Bucks County DA Alarmed by Justin Mohn's Viral Video of Father's Severed Head

Justin Mohn, a resident of Bucks County, has stirred significant alarm after a chilling video surfaced online, revealing him brandishing his father's severed head. The video, which remained accessible to the public for an extended period before its removal, accumulated a vast viewership, sparking horror and concern among the Bucks County community and beyond.

The Viral Video's Impact

District Attorney Jennifer Schorn, in her remarks, expressed deep distress over the video's prolonged online presence. The disturbing content, which had amassed a horrifying number of views, inevitably raised questions about the oversight of online platform content and the potential psychological impact on viewers.

“It's quite horrifying how many views we understand it had before it was taken down...The fear of what this could have been,” DA Schorn said in her remarks.

Mohn's Troubling Actions

The video was a grim testament to Mohn's actions, which included the procurement of a 9mm handgun, the beheading of his father, and the subsequent posting of the graphic video on YouTube. Mohn's past interactions with law enforcement, disturbing behavior noted by coworkers and roommates, and his surrender of his medical marijuana card to become a gun owner formed a daunting backdrop to his actions.

The Aftermath and Legal Proceedings

In the aftermath of the video's release, Mohn was promptly arrested. The gruesome nature of the crime, coupled with Mohn's apparent awareness of his actions, reinforced DA Schorn's stance that an insanity plea was implausible. The case has gained national notoriety, with YouTube facing criticism for its delayed response in removing the graphic content.

The incident has shed light on the need for more stringent regulations on content shared online, the potential implications of such graphic exposure, and the crucial role of mental health in criminal behavior.