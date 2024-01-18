US Experiences Brief Respite from Arctic Chill, More Cold Expected

The Arctic chill that gripped the United States earlier this week is set to loosen its hold temporarily on Thursday, with temperatures predicted to return to near normal across most regions. However, the respite will be short-lived as the cold weather is expected to return on Friday and Saturday, with the northern plains remaining persistently cold. This has led to disruptions in the regular schedule of Amtrak Acela trains in the Northeast.

Temperature Fluctuations Across the States

In the southern states, including Texas, temperatures will climb to above-average highs in the 60s and 70s. However, this warmth will be fleeting as another cold front moves in 24 hours later, forcing temperatures down to the 30s and 40s by Friday. Over the weekend, the north-central Plains and parts of the Upper Midwest are bracing for hazardous cold and potentially record-setting low temperatures.

The Cold Moves South and East

While the Northern Plains will continue to endure the cold air, it will spread south to Texas on Friday and eastward to the major coastal cities by Saturday. This contrasts with the West, which will enjoy above-average warmth, a phenomenon that will eventually extend to Montana.

Shift in Weather Patterns Expected

The cold spell is expected to shift by late weekend, with temperatures expected to moderate. By mid-next week, the weather across the country is predicted to return to warmer winter conditions with above-average temperatures. These temperature fluctuations have had implications beyond personal discomfort, impacting transportation, and even affecting the schedules of natural gas exports from Texas and Louisiana.

Companies like Cameron LNG and Cheniere Energy Inc. have had to delay shipments due to the extreme weather conditions. As the country braces for more cold weather in the coming days, the nation will be watching to see how these weather patterns continue to impact daily life and business operations.