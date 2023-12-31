en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Accidents

Brake Failure Leads to Unusual Incident in Bhagalpur, Bihar

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:12 am EST
Brake Failure Leads to Unusual Incident in Bhagalpur, Bihar

On the streets of Bhagalpur, Bihar, a truck transporting a train coach met an unfortunate fate due to an alleged brake failure. The incident, which unfolded on Ulta Pul, miraculously resulted in no reported injuries or casualties, turning what could have been a tragic event into a strange spectacle. Further details surrounding the incident are still pending, with an investigation underway to understand the full circumstances of the brake failure and the accident it led to.

Unforeseen Brake Failure

The incident, striking in its unexpectedness, revolves around a brake failure that led to the accident. The truck, burdened with the hefty load of a train coach, was navigating the streets when its brakes reportedly failed. The exact sequence of events post the brake failure leading to the accident is yet to be unravelled as investigators delve into the details.

In the Nick of Time

In what can only be defined as a close call, the accident resulted in no injuries or casualties. The absence of such a tragic outcome in an event involving a large moving vehicle, such as a truck, and a weighty object, such as a train coach, is nothing short of a miracle. The Ulta Pul area, where the accident occurred, breathed a collective sigh of relief as the news of no injuries filtered through.

Investigation Underway

As the dust settles on the spectacle, the focus now shifts to the investigation. The immediate task at hand is to understand the circumstances under which the brake failure occurred. This incident, while fortunately not fatal, serves as a stark reminder of the importance of regular vehicle maintenance and the potential hazards of neglecting the same. As the situation continues to be observed and investigated, more information is expected to come to light regarding this unusual incident.

0
Accidents India Transportation Watch Now
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Gas Cylinder Explosion Triggers Fire at National Arts Theatre in Lagos

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Budiriro Tragedy: Floods, Intimidation, and a Cry for Justice

By Olalekan Adigun

Young Motorcyclist Clings to Life Following Horrifying Collision

By Geeta Pillai

Rishabh Pant's Road to Recovery: A Year After the Accident

By Salman Khan

Wimbledon School Tragedy: Parents Seek Answers Six Months On ...
@Accidents · 29 mins
Wimbledon School Tragedy: Parents Seek Answers Six Months On ...
heart comment 0
Child’s Electrocution Death Exposes Negligence in Bengaluru Apartment Complex

By Shivani Chauhan

Child's Electrocution Death Exposes Negligence in Bengaluru Apartment Complex
Freight Train and Truck Collision on Barrier Highway Claims Two Lives, Disrupts Traffic

By Geeta Pillai

Freight Train and Truck Collision on Barrier Highway Claims Two Lives, Disrupts Traffic
Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star’s Name

By Geeta Pillai

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name
Tragic Loss: Roath Community Mourns Death of Beloved Resident Pamela Griffiths

By Israel Ojoko

Tragic Loss: Roath Community Mourns Death of Beloved Resident Pamela Griffiths
Latest Headlines
World News
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
39 seconds
Australian Rugby in 2024: A Year of Promising Prospects
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
51 seconds
Navigating the Journey of New Year's Resolutions: A Pathway to Personal Growth
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
1 min
Republic Day Approaches: India Engages in Intense Political Debates Amid Global Performance Decline
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
2 mins
A Year of Political Upheaval: Uganda's 11th Parliament in 2023
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
2 mins
2023: A Year in Review - Triumphs, Trials, and the Unpredictable Nature of Global Affairs
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
3 mins
Uganda's Media Sector in Debate Over Government Advertising Directive
Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention
3 mins
Frances Vigay: A Year of Sunrises for Suicide Prevention
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development
3 mins
Katsina State Governor Appoints 36 Officials to Bolster State Development
Decoding Ovarian Function: The Role of Kisspeptin Neurons in Reproduction
5 mins
Decoding Ovarian Function: The Role of Kisspeptin Neurons in Reproduction
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
36 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
2 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
4 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
4 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app