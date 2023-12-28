Bidens’ Annual Vacation in St. Croix Precedes Challenging 2024 Election Year

As the year draws to a close, President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, and their 19-year-old granddaughter, Natalie Biden, have jetted off to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands, for a family vacation. The getaway to the scenic Caribbean island continues a tradition established by the Biden family, who have been visiting St. Croix for over a decade. The trip offers a moment of tranquility before the whirlwind of the 2024 election year begins.

St. Croix: A Biden Family Tradition

The Bidens are staying at the beachfront villa of Bill and Connie Neville, personal friends and Democratic donors. The luxurious Three Palms Villa, boasting a dedicated workspace, a tile infinity pool, and a chef’s kitchen, is valued at $3 million and is usually available for rent on platforms like Airbnb. The residence, which sits at the easternmost point of the United States, offers the Bidens the first glimpse of the New Year sunrise.

This New Year’s Eve trip to St. Croix follows the Biden family’s Thanksgiving celebration in Nantucket, Massachusetts, and their Christmas festivities at Camp David. These holiday retreats form part of the Bidens’ conscious effort to spend quality time together amidst their demanding political and public service responsibilities.

Controversy Surrounding the Vacation

While the Bidens’ annual St. Croix vacation is often seen as a much-needed respite, it has also stirred controversy. Critics have pointed out the President’s habit of vacationing for free at the homes of wealthy supporters and not disclosing these stays on his annual ethics forms. This has drawn comparisons to trips taken by conservative Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

The owners of the Two Palms Villa, the Nevilles, have been criticized for leveraging the President’s name in their Airbnb listing to attract renters. However, the Bidens’ stay at the villa is not a recent development. They have been guests there for several years, even before Biden’s presidency.

Looking Ahead to 2024

President Biden, who recently turned 81, is preparing for a challenging election year. There is increasing speculation about a potential rematch with former President Donald Trump in the November 2024 presidential election. As the New Year dawns, the Bidens’ tranquil retreat to St. Croix serves as a quiet prelude to the intense political period that lies ahead.