Biden Vows Response After Three U.S. Troops Killed in Drone Strike in Jordan

The tranquility of a U.S. patrol base near the Syrian-Iraqi border was shattered as three American troops lost their lives in a drone strike, a first since the Israel-Hamas war. The attack, leaving over two dozen service members injured, was carried out by Iranian-backed militant groups operating in the region. The incident, which occurred in Jordan, has escalated tensions and sparked fears of a broader conflict involving Iran.

“We had a tough day last night in the Middle East. We lost three brave souls in an attack on one of our bases,” Biden said. “And we shall respond.”

First Casualties Since Israel-Hamas War

In this gruesome incident, three U.S. service members were killed, and at least 34 others were severely wounded. The injured soldiers, stationed at a support base known as Tower 22, are now grappling with traumatic brain injuries, spinal injuries, and shrapnel wounds. This is the first deadly attack on U.S. forces in the Middle East since the Israel-Hamas conflict, marking a grim milestone in the region's ongoing strife.

“Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen — and Americans across the country — in grieving the loss of these warriors in this despicable and wholly unjust attack,” Biden said.

President Biden Pledges Response

Addressing the situation during a speaking engagement in South Carolina, President Biden pledged a decisive response to this 'despicable and wholly unjust attack'. While he and the First Lady extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved families, the President also promised to hold the perpetrators accountable. This pledge was echoed by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, who vowed to safeguard American forces and interests.

Iran Denies Involvement

Despite the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iran-backed entity, claiming responsibility for the attack, Iranian officials have categorically denied any involvement. This denial adds another layer of complexity to an already fraught situation. The attack has ratcheted up tensions, fueling fears of a regional conflagration and potentially pushing the Middle East toward a broader conflict.