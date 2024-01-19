Second Storm in Four Days Paralyzes Berks County, Schools Closed

Berks County residents in Pennsylvania woke up to a snowy spectacle for the second time in four days, with a further 2 to 4 inches of snowfall expected to disrupt the afternoon commute. The snow, which began shortly before dawn in the Reading area, had already accumulated 1 to 2 inches by 10 a.m. With temperatures well below freezing, the snow instantaneously adhered to surfaces, leading to slippery and hazardous roads across the region.

Winter Weather Advisory Remains in Effect

A winter weather advisory issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 10 p.m. Areas south of Interstate 78 are predicted to bear the brunt of the snowfall. Major roads, although blanketed with snow, remain passable. BARTA buses continue to operate, albeit with some routes, including Route 3/Temple Via Kutztown road, on detour due to poor road conditions.

Local Schools and County Offices Close

Local schools have taken measures to ensure the safety of their students and staff, with some closing down while others switch to virtual learning. County offices, along with the court system, have been closed for the day due to the weather conditions.

PennDOT and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission Respond

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission have responded by setting a temporary 45 mph speed limit on specific highways, including the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and urge all travelers to exercise caution. Sub-freezing temperatures are expected to continue, which means untreated roads are likely to freeze, posing potential hazards through Saturday morning. The situation is further complicated by blowing snow, making travel more difficult.