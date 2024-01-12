en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

Bengaluru CEO Demonstrates to Police How She Packed Son’s Body in Suitcase

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 2:06 pm EST
Bengaluru CEO Demonstrates to Police How She Packed Son’s Body in Suitcase

In a harrowing incident resonating from the serene landscapes of Goa, Suchana Seth, CEO of an AI startup, finds herself at the center of a tragic case involving the alleged murder of her four-year-old son. The child’s lifeless body was discovered in a service apartment, leading to a labyrinthine investigation that has gripped national attention.

Recreating the Crime Scene

Despite vehemently denying the crime, Suchana found herself escorted by the police back to the apartment where the macabre event unfolded. Exhibiting a chilling composure, she demonstrated to the authorities how she packed her son’s body into a suitcase after the alleged incident. She also showed them the cutter, a stark testament to her subsequent suicide attempt.

Autopsy Report Contradicts Claim

The autopsy report of the child indicates a grim reality: he was smothered to death. This finding starkly contradicts Suchana’s initial claim that she found her son already deceased. Further investigations have led to the discovery of cough syrup in the room, suggesting the unnerving possibility that the child might have been sedated prior to the smothering.

Custody Battle and Behaviors Post Incident

The motive behind the alleged murder remains shrouded in mystery. However, the police have unveiled that Suchana was embroiled in a bitter custody battle with her estranged husband, PR Venkatraman. Notably, in a note found at the scene, Suchana expressed her refusal to let her husband win the custody battle. Her behavior following the incident, including checking out of the apartment alone citing urgent work and maintaining a composed demeanor during a cab ride with her son’s body, has raised eyebrows among investigators.

Suchana Seth, recognized for her academic achievements and listed among the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics in 2021, now finds herself under intense scrutiny. As the investigation persists, the tragic event underscores a complex tapestry of strained relations, a custody battle, and crucial pieces of evidence that could potentially reshape this tale of tragedy.

0
Crime India Watch Now
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Newark's Beacon of Peace Extinguished: Imam Hassan Sharif Murdered
On a cold January morning, Newark lost a beloved beacon of hope and peace. Imam Hassan Sharif, a revered religious leader and tireless advocate against gun violence, was brutally gunned down outside the Masjid Muhammad mosque. The unsettling hour of the incident, 6:15 a.m., has left a permanent scar on the community, and the shock
Newark's Beacon of Peace Extinguished: Imam Hassan Sharif Murdered
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Sentence for 1982 Killings
18 mins ago
Former Suriname President Bouterse Defies Sentence for 1982 Killings
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession Claims Bicarbonate of Soda
19 mins ago
Man Arrested on Suspicion of Drug Possession Claims Bicarbonate of Soda
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
10 mins ago
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
Ethiopian Red Cross Calls for Justice After Ambulance Driver Murdered in Tigray
13 mins ago
Ethiopian Red Cross Calls for Justice After Ambulance Driver Murdered in Tigray
Former Texas Teacher of the Year Faces Child Sex Abuse Charges
17 mins ago
Former Texas Teacher of the Year Faces Child Sex Abuse Charges
Latest Headlines
World News
U.S. Declines Evidence in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist: An Analysis
2 mins
U.S. Declines Evidence in Alleged Plot Against Sikh Separatist: An Analysis
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
3 mins
NEMO Blood Test: A Potential Game-Changer in Neuroendocrine Prostate Cancer Detection
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
3 mins
UK, US Launch Joint Military Strikes on Yemen's Houthi Rebels
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
3 mins
Kenya's Opposition Accuses Ruto's Government of Dictatorial Tendencies
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
6 mins
Nigeria's Supreme Court to Decide on Governorship Election Disputes
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
7 mins
Raila Odinga Criticizes President Ruto's Administration: A Stand for Judicial Independence
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
8 mins
Ukraine's Pension Crisis: President Zelenskyy Calls for Continued Western Aid
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
10 mins
Suriname's Ex-President Desi Bouterse Defies Prison Sentence for 1982 Murders
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
11 mins
The Clash: Rep. Thomas Massie's Contentious Interview with CNN's Kate Bolduan
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
54 mins
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
56 mins
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
2 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
4 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
6 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
6 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
7 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
7 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
7 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app