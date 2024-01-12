Bengaluru CEO Demonstrates to Police How She Packed Son’s Body in Suitcase

In a harrowing incident resonating from the serene landscapes of Goa, Suchana Seth, CEO of an AI startup, finds herself at the center of a tragic case involving the alleged murder of her four-year-old son. The child’s lifeless body was discovered in a service apartment, leading to a labyrinthine investigation that has gripped national attention.

Recreating the Crime Scene

Despite vehemently denying the crime, Suchana found herself escorted by the police back to the apartment where the macabre event unfolded. Exhibiting a chilling composure, she demonstrated to the authorities how she packed her son’s body into a suitcase after the alleged incident. She also showed them the cutter, a stark testament to her subsequent suicide attempt.

Autopsy Report Contradicts Claim

The autopsy report of the child indicates a grim reality: he was smothered to death. This finding starkly contradicts Suchana’s initial claim that she found her son already deceased. Further investigations have led to the discovery of cough syrup in the room, suggesting the unnerving possibility that the child might have been sedated prior to the smothering.

Custody Battle and Behaviors Post Incident

The motive behind the alleged murder remains shrouded in mystery. However, the police have unveiled that Suchana was embroiled in a bitter custody battle with her estranged husband, PR Venkatraman. Notably, in a note found at the scene, Suchana expressed her refusal to let her husband win the custody battle. Her behavior following the incident, including checking out of the apartment alone citing urgent work and maintaining a composed demeanor during a cab ride with her son’s body, has raised eyebrows among investigators.

Suchana Seth, recognized for her academic achievements and listed among the 100 Brilliant Women in AI Ethics in 2021, now finds herself under intense scrutiny. As the investigation persists, the tragic event underscores a complex tapestry of strained relations, a custody battle, and crucial pieces of evidence that could potentially reshape this tale of tragedy.