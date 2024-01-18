At Least 16, Including 14 Schoolchildren and 2 Teachers, Die as Boat Overturns in Harni Lake near Vadodara, Gujarat

The tranquil surface of Harni Lake in Vadodara, Gujarat, was shattered on Tuesday, January 18, 2024, as a boat carrying school children and teachers capsized, leading to the tragic loss of 16 lives, including 14 students and two teachers. An outing that began as a joy-filled school picnic took a dreadful turn when the boat, laden potentially beyond its capacity with about 35 souls, tipped over.

Rescue Operation and Aid

Following the incident, a search operation was initiated for missing persons, and one student was pulled from the water. He is currently receiving treatment at SSG Hospital. Reacting to the tragedy, the Prime Minister's Office announced an ex gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, on hearing the news, visited the hospital where the rescued individuals were admitted and the site of the accident.

Investigation and Responsibility

The local administration has pledged its support to those affected by the tragedy. Dr. Sheetal Mistry of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation declared that an investigation into the accident would be launched. She vowed that any lapses found would be met with strict punishment. This incident has brought to light the pressing issue of safety standards and regulatory compliance in recreational activities.

Condolences and Compensation

A wave of grief swept across the nation as news of the accident spread. Political figures, including Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and President Draupadi Murmu, expressed their condolences to the bereaved families. The Gujarat government, in a move to offer some solace, announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and additional assistance for the injured. The National Disaster Response Force continues to conduct search and rescue operations, with four individuals still reported missing following the incident.