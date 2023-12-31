en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav’s Residence

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: December 31, 2023 at 6:38 am EST | Updated: Dec 31, 2023 at 8:36 am EST
Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav’s Residence

The political landscape in Bihar has been witnessing a dramatic change with the recent resignation of Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, from his post as the chief of Janata Dal (United), or JD(U). In a swift turn of events, Nitish Kumar, the incumbent Chief Minister of Bihar, was unanimously re-elected as the party’s president during the JD(U)’s national executive meeting held in Delhi.

Nitish Kumar Regains Leadership of JD(U)

This isn’t the first time Kumar has held the reins of JD(U). He previously served as the party president in 2016, replacing Sharad Yadav. Kumar’s political career has been marked by a series of alliances and breakups, etching a complex history. Most notably, he broke away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2013 due to Narendra Modi’s nomination as the prime ministerial candidate. Further down the line, Kumar formed and later exited a grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and Congress.

(Read Also: Bihar Vidhan Sabha Speaker’s Visit to RJD Chief: A Political Game-Changer?)

Political Ripples in Bihar

Adding to the intrigue, Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP in 2022, accusing them of conspiring against him. Amid these political turbulences, Bihar’s state assembly Speaker, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, paid a visit to RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s residence, accompanied by Environment Minister Tej Pratap. This event has stirred speculations about potential political shifts in the state’s future.

(Read Also: Dense Fog Disrupts Air Travel and Raises Health Concerns in Delhi)

Speculations and Denials

Lalan Singh fervently denied rumors suggesting his resignation was a ploy to pave the way for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to become the Chief Minister. Singh asserted that his resignation was entirely voluntary. Sushil Modi, a leader from the opposition, chimed in on the situation, stating that Singh’s resignation is just the beginning of more political changes in Bihar. However, he dismissed the possibility of Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA fold.

In sum, the political climate in Bihar is heating up with significant developments, marked by resignations, re-elections, and speculations of further shifts. The implications of these changes and their potential impact on Bihar’s future remain to be seen.

Read More

0
India Politics Watch Now
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Severe Fire at Maharashtra Glove Factory Highlights Need for Robust Safety Measures

By Rafia Tasleem

Scam Alert: Fake Donations for Ram Temple Unearthed Days Before Consecration

By Geeta Pillai

Rishab Malhotra of Tagda Raho Recognized by PM Modi in 'Mann Ki Baat'

By Rafia Tasleem

Reflections on 2023: The Highs and Lows of the Indian Film Industry

By BNN Correspondents

Last Sunset of 2023 at Jagannath Temple: A Blend of Celestial Beauty a ...
@India · 8 mins
Last Sunset of 2023 at Jagannath Temple: A Blend of Celestial Beauty a ...
heart comment 0
Delhi Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year’s Eve Celebrations

By Rafia Tasleem

Delhi Ramps Up Security Measures for New Year's Eve Celebrations
Desperate Cry for Help: Man Threatens Suicide Atop Mobile Tower

By Dil Bar Irshad

Desperate Cry for Help: Man Threatens Suicide Atop Mobile Tower
Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence

By Dil Bar Irshad

Tragic Death of Newborn in Budaun: A Haunting Tale of Healthcare Negligence
Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat

By Dil Bar Irshad

Controversy Brews in Maharashtra Over Potential Relocation of Tourism Project to Gujarat
Latest Headlines
World News
State Rep. Nico Rios Faces Calls for Resignation Amid Drunken Driving Scandal
3 mins
State Rep. Nico Rios Faces Calls for Resignation Amid Drunken Driving Scandal
Trump Criticizes Ohio Governor for Vetoing Transgender Healthcare Bill
3 mins
Trump Criticizes Ohio Governor for Vetoing Transgender Healthcare Bill
No Labels Paves the Way for a Bipartisan Unity Ticket Amidst Political Discontent
4 mins
No Labels Paves the Way for a Bipartisan Unity Ticket Amidst Political Discontent
The High Cost of Global Outcast Status: An Insight by Jeffrey Sachs
4 mins
The High Cost of Global Outcast Status: An Insight by Jeffrey Sachs
Leeds Father's Urgent Plea for Liver Transplant Amidst Autoimmune Battle
5 mins
Leeds Father's Urgent Plea for Liver Transplant Amidst Autoimmune Battle
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
11 mins
New Year's Eve Address: Putin Declares Russia Will 'Never Back Down'
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
12 mins
Canada's Carbon Pricing Policy: A Political Chess Game
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
14 mins
Intermittent Fasting: A Comprehensive Look into the Multifaceted Health Benefits
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
15 mins
ExPlas Trial: A Step Towards Harnessing Exercise Benefits for Alzheimer's Patients
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
29 mins
Worldwide Celebration: Welcoming 2024 with Hope and Joy
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
29 mins
Xi Jinping Ushers in 2024 with New Year Address Highlighting China's Achievements and Aspirations
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
49 mins
Escalation in Gaza: Israeli Airstrikes and the Search for Ceasefire
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2 hours
Christ the Redeemer Honors Pelé: A Monumental Tribute to a Soccer Legend
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
2 hours
2024 Global Economic Outlook: Navigating Potential Threats and Opportunities
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
2 hours
Loch Ness Monster Sightings in 2023: A Dip but Not a Disbelief
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
2 hours
World Welcomes 2024: A Global Tapestry of New Year's Eve Celebrations
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
3 hours
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
5 hours
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app