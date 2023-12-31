Amid Political Turmoil, Bihar Assembly Speaker Visits Lalu Yadav’s Residence

The political landscape in Bihar has been witnessing a dramatic change with the recent resignation of Rajiv Ranjan Singh, popularly known as Lalan Singh, from his post as the chief of Janata Dal (United), or JD(U). In a swift turn of events, Nitish Kumar, the incumbent Chief Minister of Bihar, was unanimously re-elected as the party’s president during the JD(U)’s national executive meeting held in Delhi.

Nitish Kumar Regains Leadership of JD(U)

This isn’t the first time Kumar has held the reins of JD(U). He previously served as the party president in 2016, replacing Sharad Yadav. Kumar’s political career has been marked by a series of alliances and breakups, etching a complex history. Most notably, he broke away from the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in 2013 due to Narendra Modi’s nomination as the prime ministerial candidate. Further down the line, Kumar formed and later exited a grand alliance with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and Congress.

Political Ripples in Bihar

Adding to the intrigue, Kumar ended his alliance with the BJP in 2022, accusing them of conspiring against him. Amid these political turbulences, Bihar’s state assembly Speaker, Awadh Bihari Choudhary, paid a visit to RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s residence, accompanied by Environment Minister Tej Pratap. This event has stirred speculations about potential political shifts in the state’s future.

Speculations and Denials

Lalan Singh fervently denied rumors suggesting his resignation was a ploy to pave the way for RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav to become the Chief Minister. Singh asserted that his resignation was entirely voluntary. Sushil Modi, a leader from the opposition, chimed in on the situation, stating that Singh’s resignation is just the beginning of more political changes in Bihar. However, he dismissed the possibility of Nitish Kumar returning to the NDA fold.

In sum, the political climate in Bihar is heating up with significant developments, marked by resignations, re-elections, and speculations of further shifts. The implications of these changes and their potential impact on Bihar’s future remain to be seen.

