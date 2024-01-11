Akshay Kumar Spotted Incognito on Mumbai Metro, Stands Up for Indian Tourism

Renowned Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was recently spotted traversing through the Mumbai Metro, a video of which was shared on social media platforms. Clad in a chic all-black ensemble, Kumar managed to keep a low profile, complemented by a white mask. The actor, known for his simplicity and down-to-earth nature, was seen conversing with producer Dinesh Vijan during his commute.

Akshay Kumar's Metro Rides

This isn't the first incident of Akshay Kumar using public transportation. The actor had previously taken the metro back in 2019 during the shooting of his thriller drama 'Laxmi Bomb'. He had taken to social media to share his experience, extolling the virtues of the metro as a time-saving and convenient mode of transport, particularly during heavy monsoon showers when the city's roads become inundated.

Akshay Kumar's Stand on Tourism

Separately, Akshay Kumar also took a stand against some negative remarks made by Maldivian public figures against Indian tourists. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has encouraged Indian tourism, particularly to the country's islands. Kumar, being a frequent visitor to the Maldives and an admirer of its beauty, disapproved of the hateful comments. He urged individuals to support Indian tourism and explore the scenic islands of the country.

Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar will be seen in his upcoming movie 'Mission Raniganj' alongside Tiger Shroff. Despite the previous underperformance of his film 'Samrat Prithviraj' at the box office, the actor remains hopeful for his future projects.