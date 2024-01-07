Actor Manjot Turns Real-Life Hero, Rescues Suicidal Girl, Honored by Sikh Community

Known for his role in ‘Animal’, actor Manjot turned real-life hero in a harrowing incident that nearly ended in tragedy. In a courageous act that has since gained him recognition and honor, Manjot saved an 18-year-old girl from the precipice of suicide. The incident, which occurred in 2019 during Manjot’s B.Tech days at Sharda University in Greater Noida, resurfaced recently on social media, casting the actor in a new light.

From Reel to Real Hero

The video showed the young girl on the brink, threatening to jump off a building. Despite her warnings to stay away, Manjot engaged her in conversation, discovering she was distressed following a quarrel with her mother. Undeterred by her threats, he cautiously moved closer. As he reached her, the girl leapt, but Manjot’s swift actions resulted in her rescue.

Recognition and Honor

The actor’s bravery did not go unnoticed. Following the rescue, Manjot was lauded by the Sikh community in Delhi. Manjit Singh GK, the former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, expressed his gratitude for Manjot’s act of heroism. As a token of appreciation, he pledged to cover all expenses associated with Manjot’s preparation for the civil services exams.

A Hero Among Us

The incident showcases the humanity and courage that can lie beneath the surface of those we often see only on screen. Manjot’s act of bravery serves as a reminder that heroes exist in real life, not just in reel life. It is a testament to his character and a beacon of hope for those in similar situations.