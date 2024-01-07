en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Human Rights

Actor Manjot Turns Real-Life Hero, Rescues Suicidal Girl, Honored by Sikh Community

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:39 am EST | Updated: Jan 7, 2024 at 1:17 am EST
Actor Manjot Turns Real-Life Hero, Rescues Suicidal Girl, Honored by Sikh Community

Known for his role in ‘Animal’, actor Manjot turned real-life hero in a harrowing incident that nearly ended in tragedy. In a courageous act that has since gained him recognition and honor, Manjot saved an 18-year-old girl from the precipice of suicide. The incident, which occurred in 2019 during Manjot’s B.Tech days at Sharda University in Greater Noida, resurfaced recently on social media, casting the actor in a new light.

From Reel to Real Hero

The video showed the young girl on the brink, threatening to jump off a building. Despite her warnings to stay away, Manjot engaged her in conversation, discovering she was distressed following a quarrel with her mother. Undeterred by her threats, he cautiously moved closer. As he reached her, the girl leapt, but Manjot’s swift actions resulted in her rescue.

Recognition and Honor

The actor’s bravery did not go unnoticed. Following the rescue, Manjot was lauded by the Sikh community in Delhi. Manjit Singh GK, the former president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, expressed his gratitude for Manjot’s act of heroism. As a token of appreciation, he pledged to cover all expenses associated with Manjot’s preparation for the civil services exams.

A Hero Among Us

The incident showcases the humanity and courage that can lie beneath the surface of those we often see only on screen. Manjot’s act of bravery serves as a reminder that heroes exist in real life, not just in reel life. It is a testament to his character and a beacon of hope for those in similar situations.

 

 

0
Human Rights India Society Watch Now
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Human Rights

See more
10 mins ago
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
The political climate in Guyana, a South American nation with a rich yet tumultuous history, has long been characterized by division and conflict. This strife has its roots in the 1964 general elections – a turning point that continues to echo in the nation’s present-day politics. The international powers, namely the United States and Britain,
Guyana's Political Past: A Barrier to National Unity and Democracy?
Wayuu Community's Struggle: Facing the Worst Drought and Its Aftermath
2 hours ago
Wayuu Community's Struggle: Facing the Worst Drought and Its Aftermath
Armenian PM Discusses Democratic Reforms and Nagorno-Karabakh Issues with Council of Europe
2 hours ago
Armenian PM Discusses Democratic Reforms and Nagorno-Karabakh Issues with Council of Europe
DLSA Secretary Inspects Prisons, Emphasizes Wellbeing and Legal Rights of Inmates
40 mins ago
DLSA Secretary Inspects Prisons, Emphasizes Wellbeing and Legal Rights of Inmates
U.S. Senators Report Delays in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Due to Israeli Inspections
41 mins ago
U.S. Senators Report Delays in Humanitarian Aid to Gaza Due to Israeli Inspections
Nashville Community Grapples with Gaza Conflict: Youth Group Steps Up
45 mins ago
Nashville Community Grapples with Gaza Conflict: Youth Group Steps Up
Latest Headlines
World News
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
23 seconds
Celtic's Future: Rodgers on Hart's Contract, Squad Changes, and Furuhashi's Injury
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
29 seconds
Larkhall YMCA Harriers Uphold Tradition with Christmas Novelty Handicap Race
7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off
50 seconds
7th Commissioner Karachi Cup Basketball Tournament Set to Tip-Off
Norwich City's FA Cup Stalemate Spurs Fan Outcry and Player Empathy
2 mins
Norwich City's FA Cup Stalemate Spurs Fan Outcry and Player Empathy
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
3 mins
Election Drama in Dhaka-1: Allegations, Dismissals, and Voter Enthusiasm
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
3 mins
Firefighter Glen Bailey's Herculean Attempt: Challenging the Weightlifting World Record
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
3 mins
Houston Texans Clinch Playoff Spot: A Story of Resilience and Triumph
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
4 mins
Unfinished Business: The National Assembly Committees' Delays and Controversies of 2023
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
4 mins
Blackburn's TMT Harwood Solicitors Fight Club Celebrates a Year of Kickboxing Triumphs
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
2 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
2 hours
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
2 hours
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
4 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
4 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
4 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
5 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
10 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
11 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app