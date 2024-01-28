ACB Arrests Former HMDA Director Balakrishna for Disproportionate Assets of 100 Crore

The former director of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), S Balakrishna, has been apprehended by the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on the grounds of accumulating disproportionate assets to the tune of approximately 100 crore. The ACB's meticulous investigation revealed an extravagant collection of 120 luxury watches owned by Balakrishna and his kin, with brands like Rado, Rolex, and TAG Heuer, and the priciest timepiece valued at 4 lakh. The entire collection is estimated to be worth a staggering 32.38 lakh.

Unveiling the Undue

The ACB's remand report presented to the court details an array of movable and immovable assets owned by Balakrishna and his relatives, spread across multiple districts of the state. The seized documents suggest that Balakrishna has amassed assets totaling around 8.26 crore in his and his family members' names. Astonishingly, his legitimate income from different sources between 2012 and 2023 is estimated to be just about 2.48 crore.

Unraveling Illicit Networks

ACB officials are now seeking court permission to take Balakrishna into custody for further questioning. The intent is to uncover connections to other individuals involved in his illicit financial activities and to probe his interactions with builders in the real estate industry. The former HMDA director's arrest has brought to light serious concerns about corruption within government departments. It has underscored the imperative need for stringent punishment for government employees involved in such cases.

A Culture of Corruption?

Retired senior officials within the Telangana government have expressed distress over the rampant corruption. Balakrishna's arrest might be the tip of the iceberg, hinting at a deeper culture of corruption that requires further investigation. The Anti-Corruption Bureau's relentless pursuit in this case sends a strong message to corrupt officials, aiming to deter them from indulging in such dishonest practices. The bureau continues its investigation into the properties accumulated by Balakrishna, as well as the whereabouts of individuals connected to him who are currently in hiding.