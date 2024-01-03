80 Dead and 173 Injured in Explosions Near Soleimani’s Burial Site

In a tragic turn of events, two explosions have rocked the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in Iran, the burial site of General Qasem Soleimani, during the fourth anniversary commemoration of his death. The solemn event was marred by the blasts, causing a significant loss of life and adding uncertainty and distress to an already mournful occasion.

The first explosion occurred in close proximity to the mosque, a revered site that holds the tomb of the former Revolutionary Guards commander. Within a short span, a second explosion was reported in the same vicinity. The commemorating crowd, gathered in thousands, was thrown into chaos as the blasts disrupted the memorial event.

Severe Impact

The severity of the explosions is evident in the death toll and the number of injured individuals. With 80 confirmed fatalities and 173 wounded, the incident marks a considerable loss of life. The Red Crescent rescuers, battling against the waves of distressed crowds and blocked roads, are tirelessly working to attend to the wounded and carry out evacuation efforts.

In the aftermath of the explosions, the cause remains unclear. Speculations range from gas cylinders to a potential terrorist attack. The tragic incident has not only caused immediate physical harm but also instilled fear and distress among the population that had come together to honor the memory of Soleimani. These explosions have undeniably cast a long shadow over the solemnity of the anniversary, turning it into a day of tragedy and uncertainty.