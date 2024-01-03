en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

80 Dead and 173 Injured in Explosions Near Soleimani’s Burial Site

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 9:38 am EST
80 Dead and 173 Injured in Explosions Near Soleimani’s Burial Site

In a tragic turn of events, two explosions have rocked the Saheb al-Zaman Mosque in Iran, the burial site of General Qasem Soleimani, during the fourth anniversary commemoration of his death. The solemn event was marred by the blasts, causing a significant loss of life and adding uncertainty and distress to an already mournful occasion.

The first explosion occurred in close proximity to the mosque, a revered site that holds the tomb of the former Revolutionary Guards commander. Within a short span, a second explosion was reported in the same vicinity. The commemorating crowd, gathered in thousands, was thrown into chaos as the blasts disrupted the memorial event.

Severe Impact

The severity of the explosions is evident in the death toll and the number of injured individuals. With 80 confirmed fatalities and 173 wounded, the incident marks a considerable loss of life. The Red Crescent rescuers, battling against the waves of distressed crowds and blocked roads, are tirelessly working to attend to the wounded and carry out evacuation efforts.

In the aftermath of the explosions, the cause remains unclear. Speculations range from gas cylinders to a potential terrorist attack. The tragic incident has not only caused immediate physical harm but also instilled fear and distress among the population that had come together to honor the memory of Soleimani. These explosions have undeniably cast a long shadow over the solemnity of the anniversary, turning it into a day of tragedy and uncertainty.

0
Crime Iran Terrorism Watch Now
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Brutal Assault on Sudanese Student in Paceville Sparks Outrage

By Shivani Chauhan

Daylight Robbery in Nairobi Sparks Debate on Armed Citizenry

By Israel Ojoko

Right-Wing Extremist Ammon Bundy Resurfaces Amid Defamation Lawsuit Aftermath

By Waqas Arain

Surge in Criminal Activities Shakes Euclid, Ohio in Pre-Christmas Week

By Israel Ojoko

Fatal Shooting in Omaha Home: One Dead, Two Injured ...
@Crime · 15 mins
Fatal Shooting in Omaha Home: One Dead, Two Injured ...
heart comment 0
Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Los Angeles: A Plea for Justice and a City’s Struggle

By BNN Correspondents

Hit-and-Run Tragedy in Los Angeles: A Plea for Justice and a City's Struggle
Tragedy Strikes in Foothill Farms: 10-Year Old Boy Arrested for Alleged Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Tragedy Strikes in Foothill Farms: 10-Year Old Boy Arrested for Alleged Murder
Schoolgirls Molested and Robbed in India: One Arrested, Five At Large

By Dil Bar Irshad

Schoolgirls Molested and Robbed in India: One Arrested, Five At Large
KCDK-E Calls for Mass Protests Against Kurdish Massacres: A Demand for Justice

By Mahnoor Jehangir

KCDK-E Calls for Mass Protests Against Kurdish Massacres: A Demand for Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
48 seconds
Fort Rangers FC Withdraws from KDL's Junior League Amid Relegation Controversy
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
59 seconds
The Medicaid Disenrollment Crisis of 2023: A Closer Look at Utah
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
1 min
Philippines Unswayed by China's Propaganda Efforts, Leaning Toward US Partnership
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
1 min
BBRF Hosts Webinar on PTSD: A Step Forward in Mental Health Research
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
2 mins
Laurie Evans Carves History with Record-Breaking Knock in BBL Match
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
2 mins
Matthew McConaughey's Unconventional Sideline Appearance at 2024 Sugar Bowl
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
2 mins
Ryan Kennedy Steers Hopewell Borough into a New Era as Mayor
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
3 mins
Metro Atlanta Mourns the Loss of Cherished Volleyball Coach, James McCall
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
3 mins
Shrewsbury Town's Game Plan: New Signings Sobowale and Idowu to Drive Turnaround
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
12 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
26 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app