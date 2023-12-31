2024 New Year Honours List Unveiled, Saluting Service Personnel and Civil Servants

The 2024 New Year Honours list, an annual tradition of acknowledging citizens’ contributions to their respective fields and nations, has been made public. Over 180 service personnel and civil servants have been named by His Majesty The King, lauding their service in safeguarding national security. The honours encompass a wide gamut of contributions, including those made towards His Majesty’s Coronation and the management of intricate equipment programs. The intent of the honours list is to recognize the exceptional efforts and accomplishments of individuals operating within the military sector, underlining their dedication and commitment to their roles and the nation.

In the same vein, the Defense Ministry conveyed New Year wishes, affirming unwavering support for the fight for freedom.

Diverse Recipients on the Honours Roll

The list of honourees includes a range of individuals from charities, academia, and the arts. Among them is Liz Truss, whose resignation honours have also been announced. Esteemed author Kate Mosse has been honoured for her significant contributions to literature, particularly as the co-founder of The Women’s Prize for Fiction. Rugby legends Rob Burrow and Kevin Sinfield have been conferred with CBEs for their work in raising awareness of motor neurone disease.

Several figures from the music industry have been recognized, including Selina Webb, EVP of Universal Music UK, who has been bestowed an MBE for her services to the music industry, neurodiversity, and charity. Others include acclaimed songwriter Carla Marie Williams, renowned lyricist Don Black, singer Dame Shirley Bassey, singer-songwriter Leona Lewis, and Glastonbury festival founder Michael Eavis.

Academics and Athletes in the Spotlight

Academics and staff associated with the University of Cambridge, including Professor Dame Carol Black DBE, composer Judith Weir CBE, and organist Anna Lapwood, have been awarded various honours for their services to public health, music, technology, economic journalism, and heritage and culture. From the sporting world, former Rangers and Scotland manager Alex McLeish, who has raised over £200,000 for Crohn’s and Colitis UK, has received an OBE.

Recognizing Services to the Nation

The honours list aims to commend the tireless work of individuals dedicated to their professions and the progress of the nation. These recognitions serve as a reminder of the power of individual contributions, whether in the defence sector, academia, music, sports, or charity. The honours list acts as a testament to the diversity of talent and commitment within the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms.