en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Safety

Warner Family Advocates for Surf Safety Amidst Alarming Drowning Statistics

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:08 am EST
Warner Family Advocates for Surf Safety Amidst Alarming Drowning Statistics

As Australia grapples with an alarming increase in drowning deaths, a familiar face spearheads an initiative to promote surf safety. Candice Warner, wife of celebrated cricketer David Warner, has stepped into the frontline to advocate beach safety. Along with her daughters, Indi and Ivy, who are part of the ‘Nippers’ – a junior surf life-saving program in Australia – Warner aims at educating beachgoers about the hazards of rip currents.

Warner Family Leads The Charge

With David Warner now spending more time at home, the Warner family is seizing the opportunity to spread an important message for the summer season – ‘respect the ocean’ and adhere to safety guidelines. Their beach visit, documented and shared by social media user jodilee_7, has become a rallying point for the campaign.

Alarming Statistics and Response

Recent statistics have shown a worrying increase in drowning deaths in 2024, driving the urgency of this campaign. In response, Warner, in collaboration with Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA), is launching Nutri-Grain Nipper clinics to train young Aussies on ocean safety. The clinics will be supported by reigning Nutri-Grain Ironman Champion Matt Bevilacqua and SLSA chief executive Adam Weir.

Respecting The Ocean

The campaign’s central message is to respect the ocean and swim between the red and yellow flags at patrolled beaches. This simple yet powerful message is intended to reduce the risk of drowning and ensure a safer summer for all beachgoers.

The Warner family’s commitment to promoting surf safety amid their personal adjustments is indeed laudable. Their efforts underscore the importance of public figures using their influence for the greater good. As the campaign gains momentum, it will likely inspire others to join them in their mission to ensure beach safety in Australia.

0
Safety
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Safety

See more
3 mins ago
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across the US, Disrupting Lives and Prompting Water Rescues
A relentless winter storm has swept across the United States, triggering drastic weather conditions from coast to coast and resulting in a series of tragic incidents. The severe weather has churned up tumultuous ocean waves, prompting a surge in water rescues. Emergency services across various states have been working tirelessly, responding to incidents where individuals
Severe Winter Storm Sweeps Across the US, Disrupting Lives and Prompting Water Rescues
Gas Leak Triggers Massive Fire at South Korean Petrol Station
2 hours ago
Gas Leak Triggers Massive Fire at South Korean Petrol Station
University of Minnesota Faces Shooting Threat: Suspect Identified as Joseph Mark Rongstad
2 hours ago
University of Minnesota Faces Shooting Threat: Suspect Identified as Joseph Mark Rongstad
FAA Launches Probe into Boeing After Alaska Airlines Incident
38 mins ago
FAA Launches Probe into Boeing After Alaska Airlines Incident
Courage Under Fire: Deputies Rescue Elderly Man from House Blaze
60 mins ago
Courage Under Fire: Deputies Rescue Elderly Man from House Blaze
Safeway Adjusts Store Closing Times in Seattle Amid Safety Concerns
2 hours ago
Safeway Adjusts Store Closing Times in Seattle Amid Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Exenatide Shows Promise for Cognitive Function in IIH Patients: IIH:Pressure Trial
2 mins
Exenatide Shows Promise for Cognitive Function in IIH Patients: IIH:Pressure Trial
Matt Macey Returns to Portsmouth, Intensifying Goalkeeper Competition
2 mins
Matt Macey Returns to Portsmouth, Intensifying Goalkeeper Competition
Tennessee Legislators Debate Proposed Changes to Election Laws
4 mins
Tennessee Legislators Debate Proposed Changes to Election Laws
Nigeria Grapples with Significant Cerebrospinal Meningitis Outbreak
4 mins
Nigeria Grapples with Significant Cerebrospinal Meningitis Outbreak
English Channel Records Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings Since 2020
5 mins
English Channel Records Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings Since 2020
Charlie Kaufman Brings Existential Themes to Young Audiences in 'Orion and the Dark'
5 mins
Charlie Kaufman Brings Existential Themes to Young Audiences in 'Orion and the Dark'
Rune Labs Secures $12M Funding to Revolutionize Parkinson's Care
5 mins
Rune Labs Secures $12M Funding to Revolutionize Parkinson's Care
The Screen Time Dilemma: Understanding and Addressing its Impact on Our Health
5 mins
The Screen Time Dilemma: Understanding and Addressing its Impact on Our Health
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 Defense: A Season of Highs and Lows
5 mins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 Defense: A Season of Highs and Lows
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
35 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
38 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
4 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
7 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app