Warner Family Advocates for Surf Safety Amidst Alarming Drowning Statistics

As Australia grapples with an alarming increase in drowning deaths, a familiar face spearheads an initiative to promote surf safety. Candice Warner, wife of celebrated cricketer David Warner, has stepped into the frontline to advocate beach safety. Along with her daughters, Indi and Ivy, who are part of the ‘Nippers’ – a junior surf life-saving program in Australia – Warner aims at educating beachgoers about the hazards of rip currents.

Warner Family Leads The Charge

With David Warner now spending more time at home, the Warner family is seizing the opportunity to spread an important message for the summer season – ‘respect the ocean’ and adhere to safety guidelines. Their beach visit, documented and shared by social media user jodilee_7, has become a rallying point for the campaign.

Alarming Statistics and Response

Recent statistics have shown a worrying increase in drowning deaths in 2024, driving the urgency of this campaign. In response, Warner, in collaboration with Surf Life Saving Australia (SLSA), is launching Nutri-Grain Nipper clinics to train young Aussies on ocean safety. The clinics will be supported by reigning Nutri-Grain Ironman Champion Matt Bevilacqua and SLSA chief executive Adam Weir.

Respecting The Ocean

The campaign’s central message is to respect the ocean and swim between the red and yellow flags at patrolled beaches. This simple yet powerful message is intended to reduce the risk of drowning and ensure a safer summer for all beachgoers.

The Warner family’s commitment to promoting surf safety amid their personal adjustments is indeed laudable. Their efforts underscore the importance of public figures using their influence for the greater good. As the campaign gains momentum, it will likely inspire others to join them in their mission to ensure beach safety in Australia.