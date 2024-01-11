en English
Business

Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Walmart Aims to Attract Talent with New Expansive Arkansas Campus

In a strategic move to attract talent and enhance productivity, Walmart has launched the Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness, the first structure of its ambitious project to construct an expansive campus in Arkansas. This grand initiative mirrors the likes of Googleplex and Apple Park, aiming to foster a collaborative and efficient work environment.

Introducing Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness

The Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness center, a 360,000-square foot multifaceted fitness facility, is the inaugural structure of Walmart’s new home office complex. The center boasts a wide array of recreational amenities such as tennis and pickleball courts, three swimming pools, basketball courts, and indoor tracks. This wellness hub focuses not only on physical fitness but also mental and spiritual well-being. In addition to workout facilities, it houses wellness centers, yoga studios, a food hall, and cryotherapy.

Membership Details and Amenities

Associates of Walmart and Sam’s Club, along with their eligible family members, have access to this state-of-the-art center. The membership costs $12 for the employee and $21 for a family every two weeks. The center offers various services such as meditation areas, massage chairs, and nutrition specialist consultations. Additionally, it encompasses an instruction kitchen for cooking and nutrition classes and a snack bar that offers healthy foods.

A Vision for the Future

The Walton Family Whole Health & Fitness center is part of a more extensive vision that Walmart has for its new home office complex. The campus, set to be completed by 2025, will include a collection of office buildings, amenity buildings, parking facilities, a food hall, a learning and development space, and a child care facility capable of accommodating over 500 children. An AC Hotel by Marriott Bentonville is also planned within the campus. The company believes that this campus will serve as an additional asset in drawing and retaining top-tier talent to Northwest Arkansas.

Business Health United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

