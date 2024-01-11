Volkswagen AG Adjusts Investments in Response to Slow EV Uptake

Volkswagen AG (VW) is demonstrating adaptability in its investment priorities between electric vehicles (EVs) and combustion-engine cars, in response to a slowdown in EV adoption in key markets; especially Europe and North America.

Arno Antlitz, VW’s Chief Financial Officer, reiterated the company’s commitment to an electric future during an interview. However, he also acknowledged that approximately one-third of the company’s investments are still dedicated to ensuring the competitiveness of combustion-engine models.

Cost Cuts and Investments to Improve Returns

VW is implementing cost-cutting measures to enhance returns at its main brand. Simultaneously, the company is injecting significant investments to regain its position in the Chinese market. This move comes as a response to the company’s loss of market share to local EV brands and Tesla Inc. Despite these challenges, VW successfully maintained its Audi brand ahead of Tesla in global vehicle deliveries in 2023, witnessing a 17% increase in sales.

North America: A Potential Market

VW is considering North America as a potential market to reduce its dependence on the Chinese market, where they face fierce competition. As part of this strategy, the company intends to manufacture competitive batteries in Ontario, Canada. Additionally, VW is planning to revive the Scout offroad brand to produce all-electric models from 2026 at a new factory in South Carolina.

Challenges in the EV Market

However, the EV market in the U.S. is growing at a slower-than-anticipated pace due to economic conditions and the high prices of EVs, when compared to combustion cars. Similarly, in Europe, VW has been forced to lay off temporary workers and reduce shifts at German factories due to sluggish EV orders. Despite these challenges, the automaker managed to increase its sales in North America by 18% last year. In 2023, EVs constituted 8.3% of VW’s total vehicle deliveries, falling on the lower end of the company’s target range.