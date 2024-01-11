en English
Business

Vistry Group to Build 40 Energy-Efficient Homes and a Specialist Care Centre in Southport

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Vistry Group to Build 40 Energy-Efficient Homes and a Specialist Care Centre in Southport

In a significant boost for affordable and energy-efficient housing, Vistry Group has secured a £29 million contract from Riverside Group. The project involves constructing 40 new energy-efficient homes, a 90-apartment extra care scheme, and an intricately landscaped external area in Southport. In a considerate move towards inclusivity, a 12-apartment Short Term Assessment Centre for neurodiverse individuals will also be erected, under the supervision of Sefton Council. The development, involving a mix of houses, bungalows, and apartments, will see 20 homes available on a shared ownership basis, a move aimed at supporting locals in their journey to owning property.

Pioneering a New Wave in Community Care Facilities

In what is seen as a commendable stride towards specialised care for neurodiverse individuals, the project will see the construction of a dedicated Short Term Assessment Centre. The Centre, planned to be operated by Sefton Council, is being designed with input from those with autism and learning disabilities. This initiative underlines Vistry Group’s commitment to crafting spaces that cater to the diverse needs of the community, setting a benchmark in the development of care facilities.

A Strategic Partnership Breeding Affordable Homes

This development is a key component of Riverside’s £80.7 million Strategic Partnership with Homes England. The partnership underscores a shared vision between Riverside Group, Homes England, and Vistry Group, of creating affordable housing options that are also energy-efficient. The project is expected to start early this year and reach completion by 2026, marking a significant milestone in their strategic partnership.

Vistry Group: A Dual Capability Developer

Gemma Hardy, Managing Director of Vistry Merseyside & Cheshire West, regards this project as a testament to Vistry Group’s dual capability as a developer and contractor. The project has been lauded for not only delivering affordable homes but also essential community care facilities, encapsulating the essence of Vistry Group’s vision and mission.

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

