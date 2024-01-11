en English
Business

Virgin Galactic: A Rollercoaster Ride in Stock Performance

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Virgin Galactic: A Rollercoaster Ride in Stock Performance

Shares of commercial space-flight titan Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE:SPCE) have recently experienced a rollercoaster ride, with notable fluctuations in its stock performance. Despite the bumpy journey, the company’s shares saw a modest intraday gain of 0.88%, raising its stock price to $2.30. However, this rise remains quite a distance from its 52-week high of $6.61.

Past Performance and Market Capitalization

With a market capitalization of $919.33M, Virgin Galactic’s recent trading volumes have been averaging between 8.92 million and 11.61 million shares. The company’s stock performance has outpaced its industry peers over the last six months, despite a general industry downturn of -40.57%. However, over the past five sessions, the stock has shown a decline, with a yearly performance down by 41.18%. The current consensus analyst rating for the stock is a Hold, with a mean rating of 3.18.

Projected Revenue Growth and Earnings

Analysts predict a significant surge in the company’s revenue in the upcoming quarters, with a 244.10% increase expected in the current quarter and a 315.50% rise anticipated for the following quarter. The projected revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.99 million, with a subsequent leap to $4.82 million. Virgin Galactic’s earnings growth is projected to be 17.46% in 2024, with a five-year annual return estimated at 19.40%.

Major Stakeholders and Future Earnings Report

The company’s next earnings report is due between February 26 and March 01. Ownership within the company shows 8.34% insider ownership and 33.42% institutional ownership. Vanguard Group Inc and Blackrock Inc currently hold the lion’s share of the stakes. Mutual funds, including SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, also hold significant stakes in Virgin Galactic. The short interest in SPCE suggests that it would take shorts approximately 5.91 days to cover their positions.

While Virgin Galactic’s stock might look appealingly cheap at the moment, the big question is whether it can turn around the turbulent ride into a star investment or if it will descend into a potential black hole. With its eyes set on the projected $1.4 trillion global space economy by 2040, only time will tell if Virgin Galactic can successfully commence commercial space flights, expand into new services, and continue its innovation and differentiation to achieve positive cash flows by 2026.

Business United States
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

