Vietnam

Vietnam Launches First Police Peacekeeping Unit for UN Missions

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
On January 11, Vietnam made a significant stride in its commitment to global peacekeeping efforts by establishing its first police peacekeeping unit. The Vietnam Police Peacekeeping Unit No.1, as it is officially known, will be engaged in United Nations peacekeeping missions, marking a significant milestone in Vietnam’s active and responsible engagement in maintaining regional and global peace, stability, and development.

Unwavering Commitment to Global Peace

During the inauguration ceremony in Hanoi, Deputy Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, affirmed that the creation of the unit aligns with the commitments of Vietnam’s Party, State, and ministry. This step builds upon Vietnam’s initial successes in sending working groups to UN peacekeeping missions, a move that embodies Vietnam’s aspiration to contribute more significantly to international and regional security and uphold the principles of the UN Charter.

Acknowledgement from the United Nations

The UN Police Advisor Commissioner, Faisal Shahkar, commended Vietnam for this historic achievement, recognizing Vietnam’s growing role in peace and security. He emphasized that formed police units (FPUs) are a critical part of the UN police in peacekeeping operations, representing 75% of the personnel. Furthermore, they contribute to vital tasks like ensuring the safety and security of UN personnel, protecting civilians, and supporting state police operations.

Training and Deployment

The Vietnam Police Peacekeeping Unit No.1 will undergo UN standard training and assessment. The selected personnel will be proficient in professional skills, foreign languages, and international law. Vietnam has already deployed seven police officers to UN missions and ranks 45th among 120 countries contributing to peacekeeping operations, with a regular deployment of 274 personnel, including 36 women officers. The officers are expected to promote the image of Vietnam as a friendly, hospitable, and peace-loving country while participating in UN peacekeeping missions.

Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

