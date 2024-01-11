en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Energy

Vietnam Inaugurates Advanced Waste-to-Energy Plant with Japanese Technology

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:45 am EST
Vietnam Inaugurates Advanced Waste-to-Energy Plant with Japanese Technology

A new chapter has been scripted in the waste management saga of Vietnam, specifically in the northern province of Bac Ninh. Unveiled on January 11, the hi-tech waste-to-energy plant in Ngu Thai commune, Thuan Thanh township stands as a symbol of innovation and cooperation. Resulting from a joint venture between the local Thuan Thanh Environment Joint Stock Company and Japan’s JFE Engineering Corporation, the plant is a testament to strengthened investment ties between the two nations.

High Capacity and Advanced Technology

The plant is designed to process a staggering 600 tonnes of solid waste daily. By converting this waste into energy, it is capable of generating 13.5 MW of electricity, contributing around 100 million KWh annually to Vietnam’s national grid. The application of advanced Japanese waste treatment technology is integral to this process, highlighting the plant’s role as a harbinger of technological prowess.

An Investment of Time, Money, and Effort

The project, which began construction in January 2022 and reached completion in October 2023, represents a significant investment of 74 million USD. Beyond the financial commitment, it is an investment in a sustainable future for Bac Ninh and Vietnam at large. The resultant plant is not just a physical structure, but a promise of better waste management and energy generation.

Addressing Waste Management Challenges

Bac Ninh province produces approximately 1,200 tonnes of domestic waste daily, along with additional industrial waste. The province already operates four waste-to-energy plants with a combined processing capacity of 1,300-1,500 tonnes per day. With the new plant reducing reliance on landfills for waste disposal, the province is poised to treat nearly all of its daily domestic waste with modern technologies by 2024. This marks a considerable stride towards establishing a sustainable waste management system in the province.

0
Energy Tech Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Energy

See more
21 mins ago
Chesapeake and Southwestern Energy Unite in $7.4 Billion Deal
Chesapeake Energy Corporation and Southwestern Energy Company have declared their intent to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at $7.4 billion. This agreement, set to finalize in the second quarter of 2024, will unite two of the largest natural gas producers in the U.S., creating a powerhouse in the energy sector. Southwestern shareholders are slated
Chesapeake and Southwestern Energy Unite in $7.4 Billion Deal
Australia to Introduce New Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Projects
2 hours ago
Australia to Introduce New Consultation Rules for Offshore Gas Projects
Impending Cold Front Threatens to Break US Natural Gas Demand Records
2 hours ago
Impending Cold Front Threatens to Break US Natural Gas Demand Records
TotalEnergies Stands Firm on NextDecade Stake Amid Energy Transition
44 mins ago
TotalEnergies Stands Firm on NextDecade Stake Amid Energy Transition
Harvard Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Longevity Lithium Battery
48 mins ago
Harvard Researchers Develop Groundbreaking Longevity Lithium Battery
Parallel Carbon Raises $3.6M Seed Funding to Revolutionize Clean Energy Production
2 hours ago
Parallel Carbon Raises $3.6M Seed Funding to Revolutionize Clean Energy Production
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
16 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
17 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
17 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
17 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
18 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
18 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
18 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
18 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
17 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
20 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app