Victoria Police Apprehend Five in High-Speed Stolen Car Chase

In a high-stakes chase through Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, Victoria Police apprehended five individuals, including three teenagers, who were allegedly involved in an audacious car theft spree.

The dramatic pursuit unfolded in Endeavour Hills around 8:20 am on Friday as police detected two stolen cars and initiated the chase.

The pursuit spanned multiple suburbs, with the suspects attempting to evade the law in a high-speed chase.

In a calculated response, police deployed stop sticks in Camberwell and Glen Waverley, a maneuver designed to halt the stolen vehicles.

One of the vehicles, a BMW, was abandoned in Glen Waverley, prompting the suspects to switch to a Mercedes sedan and continue their desperate escape.