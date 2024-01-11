en English
Australia

Victoria Police Apprehend Five in High-Speed Stolen Car Chase

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:48 am EST | Updated: Jan 11, 2024 at 11:18 am EST
Victoria Police Apprehend Five in High-Speed Stolen Car Chase

In a high-stakes chase through Melbourne’s eastern suburbs, Victoria Police apprehended five individuals, including three teenagers, who were allegedly involved in an audacious car theft spree.

The dramatic pursuit unfolded in Endeavour Hills around 8:20 am on Friday as police detected two stolen cars and initiated the chase.

The pursuit spanned multiple suburbs, with the suspects attempting to evade the law in a high-speed chase.

In a calculated response, police deployed stop sticks in Camberwell and Glen Waverley, a maneuver designed to halt the stolen vehicles.

One of the vehicles, a BMW, was abandoned in Glen Waverley, prompting the suspects to switch to a Mercedes sedan and continue their desperate escape.

Australia Crime
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

