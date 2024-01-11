en English
Ghana

Vice President’s Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia’s Candidacy for Ghana’s 2024 Elections

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:58 am EST
Vice President’s Wife Endorses Dr. Bawumia’s Candidacy for Ghana’s 2024 Elections

As Ghana’s 2024 general elections loom, political activities are intensifying. Among the various potential candidates emerging for the presidency and other elective positions, a key contender stands out: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the country’s Vice President, and member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Endorsement from the Vice President’s Wife

In a recent public appeal, Samira Bawumia, wife of the Vice President, called for support for her husband’s anticipated presidential candidacy. She lauded Dr. Bawumia’s dedication to public service and his significant role in Ghana’s economic management. Samira emphasized her husband’s contributions to policy initiatives that have positively impacted the lives of Ghanaians, setting a stage for a robust campaign for the Vice President.

Key Pillars of Dr. Bawumia’s Candidacy

Dr. Bawumia’s commitment to competence and knowledge-based governance forms the backbone of his candidacy. Over the years, he has demonstrated an unflinching passion for public service, playing a crucial role in steering Ghana’s economic trajectory. His stewardship has been marked by a series of policy initiatives that have yielded positive outcomes for the Ghanaian populace.

Implications for the 2024 Elections

With the 2024 elections expected to be highly competitive, issues such as economic performance, corruption, and social policies are likely to dominate the electoral discourse. Samira Bawumia’s call for support underscores the Vice President’s camp’s determination to engage in a vigorous campaign. The endorsement from a Member of Parliament for the NPP also amplifies the momentum building around his candidacy. As the political landscape in Ghana continues to evolve, the nation watches with bated breath, waiting to see how the race for the presidency unfolds.

Ghana Politics
Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

