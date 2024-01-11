en English
BNN Newsroom

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan Extends Support to Disadvantaged Laborers in Vu Thu District

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:42 am EST
Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan Extends Support to Disadvantaged Laborers in Vu Thu District

Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan embarked on a heartfelt visit to the Vu Thu district in the northern province of Thai Binh on January 11, offering her compassion and support to social policy beneficiary households and laborers facing challenging circumstances. Her visit was a clear demonstration of the government’s commitment to ensuring the welfare of its citizens, regardless of their social or economic status.

Nurturing the Roots of Industry

During her visit, Vice President Xuan and her delegation toured a state-of-the-art confectionary production line housed within the Bao Hung International Joint Stock Company. Located in the Tan Minh Industrial Cluster within Vu Thu district, the company stands as a testament to the country’s industrial progress. In a touching gesture, the Vice President and her team personally gifted 20 packages to workers who found themselves in disadvantaged circumstances, further reinforcing the government’s commitment to its people.

A Beacon of Success

The Chairwoman of the Board of Directors, Phan Thi Cham, graciously briefed Vice President Xuan on the company’s journey and success over the past three decades. The narrative of Bao Hung International Joint Stock Company is one of resilience and determination, with their products carving out a strong market presence and now being exported to almost 30 countries worldwide. This global reach is not only a testament to the company’s quality and innovation, but also a reflection of the nation’s growing economic influence on the international stage.

Honoring the Heroes

Further demonstrating her commitment to the welfare of the citizens, Vice President Xuan also made a personal visit to the home of Do Van Tiep, a war invalid, in Vu Thu township. This visit serves as a poignant reminder of the sacrifices made by individuals like Tiep in the name of their homeland, and the government’s unwavering dedication to honoring their service and ensuring their well-being.

