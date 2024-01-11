en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Vectorworks 2024 Update 3: Boosting Efficiency with Enhanced Features

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Vectorworks 2024 Update 3: Boosting Efficiency with Enhanced Features

Vectorworks, Inc., a global leader in design and BIM software, has announced the third update to its Vectorworks 2024 product line. The update introduces several enhancements and new features aimed at boosting the efficiency and productivity of its users. Among the key enhancements is the improved flexibility in dimension-type data fields within the Titleblock border, enabling detailed reporting of project information. The update also introduces import and export support for Revit 2024 files, further streamlining the file exchange process with users of the latest Revit version.

Empowering Landmark Customers with PlantMaster Plugin

Landmark customers stand to gain significantly from the update through the integration of the PlantMaster plugin. Available through the Vectorworks Partner Network, the plugin can be installed via the ‘Install Partner Products’ palette. The PlantMaster plugin leverages a vast library to simplify the creation of planting schedules and reports, thereby providing landscape architects with a more efficient workflow.

A Boost for Architects and Entertainment Professionals

Architects will find improved support for corner windows in wall closures, and an updated Callout Tool that now works with rotated plans. The update also includes optimized DWG export for Landscape Area objects, enhancing the precision of exported DWG files. Entertainment professionals, on the other hand, will benefit from updates to the My Virtual Rig (MVR) import and export function that now supports Project Sharing and introduces enhancements to Gobo images, Seating Sections, and other data. The General Device Type Format (GDTF) import function, too, has been improved for easier access to fixtures and their data.

Braceworks Customers Get Better Report Generation

Braceworks customers will appreciate the enhanced report generation, which offers increased consistency and visual quality. There’s also a performance boost when working with truss objects in complex models. The update, available for all English-based versions of Vectorworks 2024, can be downloaded by selecting ‘Check for Updates’ from the appropriate menu on Mac or Windows. The company also offers a free 7-day trial of the Vectorworks Design Suite for new users, allowing them to explore the software’s capabilities.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
14 seconds ago
Suki Waterhouse Unveils New Single 'OMG', Exudes Confidence in Edith Piaf-Inspired Music Video
British actress and singer-songwriter, Suki Waterhouse, has unveiled her latest musical venture, a pop-rock single titled ‘OMG’. The track, co-authored with Natalie Findlay, is a fine blend of electric synth-pop and garage rock revival. Despite hitting a creative roadblock initially, Waterhouse and Findlay revisited the project, sparking a fresh wave of inspiration that gave birth
Suki Waterhouse Unveils New Single 'OMG', Exudes Confidence in Edith Piaf-Inspired Music Video
My Talking Angela 2 Celebrates Anniversary with Fan-Designed 'Flower Power' Outfit
1 min ago
My Talking Angela 2 Celebrates Anniversary with Fan-Designed 'Flower Power' Outfit
CONVERGE and DITO Telecommunity Strike Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Network Capabilities
1 min ago
CONVERGE and DITO Telecommunity Strike Strategic Partnership for Enhanced Network Capabilities
Partners Group Thrives Amid Challenges, Reports Strong Results for 2023
25 seconds ago
Partners Group Thrives Amid Challenges, Reports Strong Results for 2023
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Consecration: A Global Hindu Festival Amid Political Controversy
1 min ago
Ayodhya's Ram Temple Consecration: A Global Hindu Festival Amid Political Controversy
Corb Lund Returns with 'El Viejo': A Fresh Take on Music and Rural Drug Addiction
1 min ago
Corb Lund Returns with 'El Viejo': A Fresh Take on Music and Rural Drug Addiction
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Legislators Debate Proposed Changes to Election Laws
2 mins
Tennessee Legislators Debate Proposed Changes to Election Laws
Nigeria Grapples with Significant Cerebrospinal Meningitis Outbreak
2 mins
Nigeria Grapples with Significant Cerebrospinal Meningitis Outbreak
English Channel Records Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings Since 2020
3 mins
English Channel Records Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings Since 2020
Charlie Kaufman Brings Existential Themes to Young Audiences in 'Orion and the Dark'
3 mins
Charlie Kaufman Brings Existential Themes to Young Audiences in 'Orion and the Dark'
Rune Labs Secures $12M Funding to Revolutionize Parkinson's Care
3 mins
Rune Labs Secures $12M Funding to Revolutionize Parkinson's Care
The Screen Time Dilemma: Understanding and Addressing its Impact on Our Health
3 mins
The Screen Time Dilemma: Understanding and Addressing its Impact on Our Health
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 Defense: A Season of Highs and Lows
3 mins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 Defense: A Season of Highs and Lows
Kathy Aguilera: The Pioneering Force Behind Falkland Islands Women's Ice Hockey
3 mins
Kathy Aguilera: The Pioneering Force Behind Falkland Islands Women's Ice Hockey
Groundbreaking Study Links Skin Microbiome to Aging and Skin Health
3 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Skin Microbiome to Aging and Skin Health
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
33 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
36 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
4 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
7 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app