Vectorworks 2024 Update 3: Boosting Efficiency with Enhanced Features

Vectorworks, Inc., a global leader in design and BIM software, has announced the third update to its Vectorworks 2024 product line. The update introduces several enhancements and new features aimed at boosting the efficiency and productivity of its users. Among the key enhancements is the improved flexibility in dimension-type data fields within the Titleblock border, enabling detailed reporting of project information. The update also introduces import and export support for Revit 2024 files, further streamlining the file exchange process with users of the latest Revit version.

Empowering Landmark Customers with PlantMaster Plugin

Landmark customers stand to gain significantly from the update through the integration of the PlantMaster plugin. Available through the Vectorworks Partner Network, the plugin can be installed via the ‘Install Partner Products’ palette. The PlantMaster plugin leverages a vast library to simplify the creation of planting schedules and reports, thereby providing landscape architects with a more efficient workflow.

A Boost for Architects and Entertainment Professionals

Architects will find improved support for corner windows in wall closures, and an updated Callout Tool that now works with rotated plans. The update also includes optimized DWG export for Landscape Area objects, enhancing the precision of exported DWG files. Entertainment professionals, on the other hand, will benefit from updates to the My Virtual Rig (MVR) import and export function that now supports Project Sharing and introduces enhancements to Gobo images, Seating Sections, and other data. The General Device Type Format (GDTF) import function, too, has been improved for easier access to fixtures and their data.

Braceworks Customers Get Better Report Generation

Braceworks customers will appreciate the enhanced report generation, which offers increased consistency and visual quality. There’s also a performance boost when working with truss objects in complex models. The update, available for all English-based versions of Vectorworks 2024, can be downloaded by selecting ‘Check for Updates’ from the appropriate menu on Mac or Windows. The company also offers a free 7-day trial of the Vectorworks Design Suite for new users, allowing them to explore the software’s capabilities.