en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Argentina

VBET Partners with Argentine Football Association: A Milestone in Sports Partnerships

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
VBET Partners with Argentine Football Association: A Milestone in Sports Partnerships

In a move of unprecedented scale, VBET, a leading player in the sports betting and casino gaming industry, has inked a deal with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), stepping into the spotlight as the official European betting partner for the Argentina National Team. This alliance, a fusion of the raw passion of football and the adrenaline-pumping thrill of betting, marks a milestone in the history of sports partnerships.

VBET and AFA: A Spectacular Confluence

Aragats Asatryan, the spearhead of VBET, radiates enthusiasm about the newly minted partnership. He anticipates a fascinating journey ahead, working alongside celebrated Argentine football luminaries such as Messi, Di Maria, and Dybala. This collaboration is rooted in the ambition to narrow the gap between fans and the electrifying world of football, enabling them to experience the sport in a way they never have before.

Strategic Alliance for Enhanced Visibility

Claudio Tapia, the helmsman of the AFA, perceives this partnership as a strategic move to bolster the AFA’s visibility in Europe and to encapsulate the true spirit of football. VBET’s extensive history of supporting major sports teams and events, coupled with their unwavering commitment to football, makes them an optimal ally for the AFA.

VBET: A Global Phenomenon

VBET’s journey began as Vivaro in 2003, and it has since evolved into a globally recognized brand. Known for its innovative technology and user-focused features such as Hoory, EditBet, and Cash Out, VBET has a rich legacy in sports sponsorship. Its illustrious portfolio includes partnerships with teams like AS Monaco, OGC Nice, and the Ukrainian National Football Team. In India, VBET operates VBET10, an online gaming service offering a diverse range of games, bonuses, multiple payment options, and round-the-clock customer support. VBET10, licensed by the Curacao government, emphasizes a safe and engaging gaming experience for its users.

0
Argentina Arts & Entertainment Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Argentina

See more
36 mins ago
YPF SA Sees High-Stakes Options Trading: A Bullish Sentiment Brewing Among Investors
In a distinctive shift, the options trading activity for YPF SA, an Argentina-based integrated oil and gas company, has witnessed a dominant bullish sentiment among high-stake investors. A comprehensive analysis of recent trades reveals an intricate story of anticipation and speculation, highlighting the investors’ confidence in a lucrative future for the company. A Deep Dive
YPF SA Sees High-Stakes Options Trading: A Bullish Sentiment Brewing Among Investors
Emilia and Nathy Peluso Ignite the Argentine Music Scene with 'Jet Set'
9 hours ago
Emilia and Nathy Peluso Ignite the Argentine Music Scene with 'Jet Set'
Citigroup Allocates $1.3B to Mitigate Risks in Argentina and Russia
14 hours ago
Citigroup Allocates $1.3B to Mitigate Risks in Argentina and Russia
Miraculous Survival: Fan Escapes Serious Injury in Dramatic Fall from Stands
55 mins ago
Miraculous Survival: Fan Escapes Serious Injury in Dramatic Fall from Stands
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
6 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Citigroup Reveals Significant Financial Charges Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Results
8 hours ago
Citigroup Reveals Significant Financial Charges Ahead of Fourth-Quarter Results
Latest Headlines
World News
Tennessee Legislators Debate Proposed Changes to Election Laws
2 mins
Tennessee Legislators Debate Proposed Changes to Election Laws
Nigeria Grapples with Significant Cerebrospinal Meningitis Outbreak
2 mins
Nigeria Grapples with Significant Cerebrospinal Meningitis Outbreak
English Channel Records Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings Since 2020
2 mins
English Channel Records Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings Since 2020
Charlie Kaufman Brings Existential Themes to Young Audiences in 'Orion and the Dark'
3 mins
Charlie Kaufman Brings Existential Themes to Young Audiences in 'Orion and the Dark'
Rune Labs Secures $12M Funding to Revolutionize Parkinson's Care
3 mins
Rune Labs Secures $12M Funding to Revolutionize Parkinson's Care
The Screen Time Dilemma: Understanding and Addressing its Impact on Our Health
3 mins
The Screen Time Dilemma: Understanding and Addressing its Impact on Our Health
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 Defense: A Season of Highs and Lows
3 mins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 Defense: A Season of Highs and Lows
Kathy Aguilera: The Pioneering Force Behind Falkland Islands Women's Ice Hockey
3 mins
Kathy Aguilera: The Pioneering Force Behind Falkland Islands Women's Ice Hockey
Groundbreaking Study Links Skin Microbiome to Aging and Skin Health
3 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Skin Microbiome to Aging and Skin Health
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
33 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
36 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
4 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
7 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app