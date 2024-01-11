en English
Business

Vanguard MENA's Gulf Career Program: An Investment in Career Development, Not a Scam

By: Mahnoor Jehangir
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:18 am EST
Vanguard MENA’s Gulf Career Program: An Investment in Career Development, Not a Scam

In a climate where scams disguised as career opportunities are all too common, Vanguard MENA, a private equity firm in the Middle East, stands firm in its commitment to genuine career development. Contrary to rumors, the firm’s Gulf Career Program is a credible initiative aimed at fostering growth and providing comprehensive training for aspirants seeking to work in the Gulf Region.

A Staunch Commitment to Career Development

Mr. Mohamed Zaid, a Public Relations official at Vanguard MENA, has underscored the company’s dedication to career enhancement. The Gulf Career Program, he explains, does not guarantee employment nor does it require payment for interviews. Instead, it offers access to a wealth of resources, including training materials, cultural programs, seminars, and networking events. The program fee is positioned not as a promise of job placement, but as an investment in a comprehensive learning experience.

Aligning with Visions, Paving the Way for International Career Development

The Gulf Career Program aligns with the ambitious goals set by Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE Economic Vision 2030. It seeks to attract 100,000 participants from 56 different countries, stimulating international career development. The launch process will commence in the Caribbean with open registration until February 15, 2024, followed by local interviews and career seminars starting from March 12, 2024.

Sifting Fact from Fiction

In the wake of accusations against companies like Gulfcareers.in, Naukrifastforward, and Dubaijobs.net, Vanguard MENA is keen to separate itself from fraudulent entities. The firm encourages potential participants to conduct thorough due diligence through consumer complaint forums. More information about the Gulf Career Program can be found on Vanguard MENA’s official website.

Mahnoor Jehangir

Mahnoor Jehangir, an accomplished international correspondent, boasts a rich academic background with a Master's in English and Applied Linguistics. Before gracing our newsroom, she refined her journalistic prowess at a premier Pakistani TV network and collaborated extensively with diverse media entities. Beyond journalism, she's lent her linguistic expertise to middle schoolers at the Beaconhouse School System, teaching English as a second language. With an unwavering dedication to spotlighting marginalized narratives and uncovering overlooked tales, Mahnoor bridges the global community with poignant stories. Her narrative approach melds simplicity with the elegance of the English language, consistently engaging and enlightening her readers.

