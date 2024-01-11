en English
India

Uttarakhand Cabinet Approves Key Decisions for State’s Development

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
In a series of decisions aimed at addressing diverse issues and initiating development projects, the Cabinet of Uttarakhand has made significant strides. These developments, covering areas such as construction regulations, financial support for sugar mills, and religious and cultural initiatives, reflect the government’s commitment to holistic progress within the state.

‘Freeze Zone’ Declaration in Gaulapar, Haldwani

In a crucial decision, the Cabinet declared a ‘freeze zone’ around a selected area in Gaulapar, Haldwani. This measure aims to halt irregular and unauthorized constructions. The move is intricately linked to the planned relocation of the high court from its current location in Nainital to Haldwani. This relocation is driven by the adverse geographical conditions in Nainital and the town’s overpressure due to its nationwide popularity as a tourist destination.

Support for Sugar Mills

Bolstering the state’s economy, the Cabinet approved financial support measures for the state’s sugar mills. It specifically guaranteed Rs 409.47 crore for four mills to take loans from banks for the 2023-24 crushing season. Such initiatives indicate the government’s commitment to supporting local industries and ensuring their sustainability.

Kedarpuri Reconstruction Project and Ganga Corridor Project

In line with the Kedarpuri reconstruction project, a significant initiative under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the installation of an ‘Om’ sculpture made of brass at the Himalayan temple’s arrival plaza was approved. The Cabinet’s consistent support for the project led to the approval of the sculpture’s pedestal construction by a Vadodara-based firm. Additionally, the Cabinet greenlighted the management of the Haridwar and Rishikesh Ganga Corridor Project by the Uttarakhand Investment and Infrastructure Development Board, indicating a progressive approach towards facilitating religious tourism and preserving cultural heritage.

Future Prospects

These decisions by the Uttarakhand Cabinet reflect a comprehensive approach to the state’s development, from urban planning and industrial support to cultural preservation and infrastructure enhancement. With a focus on strategic planning and sustainable development, the Cabinet’s actions are poised to shape a promising future for Uttarakhand.

author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

