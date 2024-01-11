en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Stock Futures Fluctuate as December Inflation Data Surpasses Expectations

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:24 am EST
US Stock Futures Fluctuate as December Inflation Data Surpasses Expectations

US stock futures experienced a see-saw on Thursday morning following the release of December inflation data, marginally higher than economists’ anticipations. The new inflation data has reignited discussions on the potential trajectory of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policies. The S&P 500 futures experienced a slight dip of approximately 0.1% in response to the inflation report. Prior to this development, the S&P 500 had reached its highest closing level since January 2022 on Wednesday, narrowly missing the mark to set a new record high.

Anticipation and Reaction to Inflation Data

Consensus forecasts had pointed towards a decline in core CPI, but Federal Reserve officials had pushed back on market expectations regarding the start of monetary easing. The labor market remained relatively strong with signs of gradual cooling, but robust job creation and unemployment close to multi-decade lows. The inflation was expected to fall at a more gradual pace, with a base case scenario for four 25-basis-point rate cuts this year starting in May.

Investors awaited a U.S. inflation report due later Thursday that could confirm whether the optimism that vaulted stocks higher recently was warranted. There was a growing hope that the Federal Reserve had cooled the economy enough to tame inflation without causing a recession, and that the central bank might cut interest rates sharply this year. However, the inflation report, revealing a 0.3% rise in consumer prices in December, led to a potential decrease in this week’s gains for S&P 500 contracts. This data reinforced the notion that the market had gotten overexcited around the timing of rate cuts, and the Fed was unlikely to cut rates as swiftly as markets currently expected.

Implications for the Federal Reserve and Investors

The recent inflation data could have significant implications for the Federal Reserve’s ongoing efforts to manage inflation through interest rate adjustments. Market participants are closely monitoring these developments as they assess the potential impact on the economy and their investment strategies. The US stock futures and Treasuries were buoyed early Thursday going into the release of the critical US consumer price inflation report for last month. The dollar was on the back foot again, and the reaction of the biggest crypto token, Bitcoin, to the Securities and Exchange Commission’s green light for Bitcoin ETFs was rather muted.

The December CPI inflation data showed a 0.3% monthly rise in core prices, initially affecting the 10-year Treasury yield and the S&P 500. The PPI data on the next day led to a more dovish tilt by the Fed committee members, resulting in a 1.4% increase in the S&P 500 to a new 52-week high. The 12-month core CPI inflation rate has eased to 4%, while core PCE inflation has fallen to 3.2%. The markets are pricing in about 70% odds of a rate cut by the March 20 policy update, and 60% odds of a full 1.5 percentage points in rate cuts for 2024.

0
Business Finance United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 mins ago
Modex 2024: A Grand Showcase of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Innovations
The most anticipated manufacturing and supply chain trade event of the year, Modex 2024, is poised to make its grand return to Atlanta on March 11 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The event is set to span three expansive halls and will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors. The exhibits will showcase an eclectic range
Modex 2024: A Grand Showcase of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Innovations
Pontem Secures $6M to Advance Blockchain Technology
21 mins ago
Pontem Secures $6M to Advance Blockchain Technology
Pipefy Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot for HR, Promises Enhanced Operations
21 mins ago
Pipefy Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot for HR, Promises Enhanced Operations
U.S. Inflation Rate Surges, Posing Challenges for Federal Reserve
20 mins ago
U.S. Inflation Rate Surges, Posing Challenges for Federal Reserve
AvantLink Celebrates Excellence in Affiliate Marketing with 2023 AvantAwards
20 mins ago
AvantLink Celebrates Excellence in Affiliate Marketing with 2023 AvantAwards
Xos, Inc. Acquires ElectraMeccanica: A Strategic Leap towards Sustainable Value Creation
21 mins ago
Xos, Inc. Acquires ElectraMeccanica: A Strategic Leap towards Sustainable Value Creation
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
20 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
20 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
21 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
21 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
21 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
21 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
22 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
22 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
22 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
21 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
24 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app