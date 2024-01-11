en English
US Inflation Surges in December, Driven by Rising Shelter Costs

By: Nimrah Khatoon
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:20 am EST
US Inflation Surges in December, Driven by Rising Shelter Costs

In December, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in the United States rose by 0.3%, surpassing the expected 0.2% and closing 2023 with a yearly rate of 3.4%. This inflation figure exceeded the predictions of Dow Jones economists who had forecasted a 3.2% annual increase. The core CPI, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, also increased by 0.3% for December and was up 3.9% from 2022.

Key Inflation Drivers

A significant portion of the inflationary pressure stemmed from rising shelter costs, which surged by 0.5% for December and contributed to over half of the core CPI increase. On an annual basis, shelter costs jumped by 6.2%, representing approximately two-thirds of the year’s inflation rise. Other notable price changes in December included food prices going up by 0.2%, egg prices spiking by 8.9% for the month (though down 23.8% annually), and energy prices rising by 0.4%. Furthermore, substantial increases were observed in the prices of motor vehicle insurance, medical care, and used vehicles.

Wages and Inflation

Despite the mounting inflationary pressures, wages adjusted for inflation saw growth, with a 0.2% increase over December and a 0.8% increase over the year. This wage growth, although modest, provided some relief to American consumers against the backdrop of rising prices.

Federal Reserve’s Stance

The Federal Reserve maintained its key borrowing rate steady during December, hinting at the possibility of rate cuts in 2024 if inflation data aligns. However, the higher-than-expected CPI figures suggest that the path to disinflation might be slow and uneven. Futures traders have factored in a likelihood of the Fed starting to cut interest rates as early as March. However, there is a discrepancy between market expectations and the Fed’s projections regarding the timing and extent of rate cuts for 2024. Federal Reserve officials remain cautious, with some expressing skepticism about easing monetary policy too quickly in light of the persistently high inflation, particularly in shelter costs.

Nimrah Khatoon

Nimrah Khatoon stands as a passionate journalist known for weaving insightful stories that resonate. With a rich background in media and notable stints at various local news outlets, Nimrah has cultivated a reputation as a reliable and adept correspondent. Her fervor for delivering captivating tales, combined with her dedication to accurate and timely reporting, positions her as an invaluable member of the newsroom. Guided by a vision to instigate constructive change via her reporting, Nimrah approaches each assignment with thoroughness and an astute attention to detail.

