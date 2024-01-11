en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

US Inflation Rate Exceeds Market Expectations, Registers at 3.4% in December

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:29 am EST
US Inflation Rate Exceeds Market Expectations, Registers at 3.4% in December

The United States, in December 2024, recorded an inflation rate of 3.4%, a figure that exceeded economists’ projections and surpassed the Federal Reserve’s target rate of 2%. The primary drivers of this inflationary trend were rises in housing and energy costs, in addition to certain food items experiencing substantial price increments. On the other hand, some prices, particularly volatile food and energy prices, were excluded from the core inflation which climbed to 3.9% in December.

Impact on Monetary Policy

The Federal Reserve may consider cutting interest rates to alleviate loan repayment burdens, a strategy that some economists warn could fuel consumer demand, thereby escalating inflation. Jerome Powell, the Fed Chairman, has advocated for caution regarding the central bank’s efforts to temper the economy and decelerate price increases. Despite market predictions of interest rate reductions, robust job growth could enable the Federal Reserve to maintain elevated rates without the looming threat of an immediate recession.

Factors Driving Inflation

Several factors contributed to the slight uptick in US inflation in December. Prices of basic living expenses, food, and gasoline primarily drove the increase. Overall prices rose by 3.4% compared to the previous year, marking an increase from November’s 3.1%. Used car prices also experienced an unexpected rise. While inflation has significantly slowed since hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June 2022, the path has been rocky. Price gains in October and November retracted considerably as food and gasoline costs climbed at a slower pace, and used car prices fell. The cost of services like rent, car repairs, and auto insurance has consistently risen due to burgeoning employee wages linked to labor shortages induced by COVID-19.

Inflation Outlook

The Consumer Price Index rose by 0.3% in December, indicating a revival of inflation pressures primarily due to escalating energy and shelter prices. This resurgence disrupted a cooling trend that had been in effect throughout much of 2023. The 0.3% increase compares with November’s 0.1% rise, with rebounding energy costs and high housing expenses contributing to the overall inflation. Despite being considerably lower than the peak reached in 2022, a complete return to normal with modest price increases may not occur as swiftly as policymakers would prefer.

U.S. consumer prices escalated more than anticipated in December as rents continued their upward trend, potentially postponing a highly anticipated interest rate cut in March from the Federal Reserve. In the 12 months through December, the CPI increased by 3.4%, and the so-called core CPI advanced 3.9% on a year-on-year basis in December after rising 4.0% in November. The report indicates that job creation and wage growth are on the rise, resulting in a robust labor market. The December 2024 inflation rate of 0.3% rise in consumer prices is mirrored in U.S. equity futures wavering pre-bell, signaling potential market fluctuations.

0
Business Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
Amarin Corporation's CEO Outlines Robust Growth and Future Plans at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference
At the 42nd Annual JPMorgan Healthcare Conference, Pat Holt, President and CEO of Amarin Corporation, highlighted the company’s substantial progress and ambitious plans for the future. In a transformative year, preliminary Q4 data for 2023 highlighted a 65% growth in Europe, specifically in Spain and the UK, compared to the previous quarter. Meanwhile, the US
Amarin Corporation's CEO Outlines Robust Growth and Future Plans at the JPMorgan Healthcare Conference
Better Business Bureau Alerts Job Seekers to Employment Scams
4 mins ago
Better Business Bureau Alerts Job Seekers to Employment Scams
Vonovia SE Issues its First GBP Bond, Broadening Investor Base
5 mins ago
Vonovia SE Issues its First GBP Bond, Broadening Investor Base
Firefighters Swap Flames for Fix-Its: A Look into Golden Valley's Firefighter Handyman
2 mins ago
Firefighters Swap Flames for Fix-Its: A Look into Golden Valley's Firefighter Handyman
Dublin City Council Rejects Conor McGregor's Apartment Complex Proposal
3 mins ago
Dublin City Council Rejects Conor McGregor's Apartment Complex Proposal
Unicommerce Introduces UniReco to Revolutionize E-commerce Reconciliation; Files for IPO
4 mins ago
Unicommerce Introduces UniReco to Revolutionize E-commerce Reconciliation; Files for IPO
Latest Headlines
World News
Nigeria Grapples with Significant Cerebrospinal Meningitis Outbreak
2 mins
Nigeria Grapples with Significant Cerebrospinal Meningitis Outbreak
English Channel Records Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings Since 2020
2 mins
English Channel Records Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings Since 2020
Charlie Kaufman Brings Existential Themes to Young Audiences in 'Orion and the Dark'
2 mins
Charlie Kaufman Brings Existential Themes to Young Audiences in 'Orion and the Dark'
Rune Labs Secures $12M Funding to Revolutionize Parkinson's Care
2 mins
Rune Labs Secures $12M Funding to Revolutionize Parkinson's Care
The Screen Time Dilemma: Understanding and Addressing its Impact on Our Health
2 mins
The Screen Time Dilemma: Understanding and Addressing its Impact on Our Health
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 Defense: A Season of Highs and Lows
2 mins
Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 2023 Defense: A Season of Highs and Lows
Kathy Aguilera: The Pioneering Force Behind Falkland Islands Women's Ice Hockey
2 mins
Kathy Aguilera: The Pioneering Force Behind Falkland Islands Women's Ice Hockey
Groundbreaking Study Links Skin Microbiome to Aging and Skin Health
2 mins
Groundbreaking Study Links Skin Microbiome to Aging and Skin Health
Jubilee Faction Leaders Pledge Conditional Cooperation with President Ruto
3 mins
Jubilee Faction Leaders Pledge Conditional Cooperation with President Ruto
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
32 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
35 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
4 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
7 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app