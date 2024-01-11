en English
Business

US Inflation Data Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:08 am EST
US Inflation Data Sparks Rate Cut Speculation

In an unfolding economic narrative, the United States’ consumer price index (CPI) has seen a significant rise, surpassing expectations. The year-over-year data for December reveals a 3.4% increase, the steepest climb in three months. On a monthly basis too, the CPI has experienced a higher than anticipated surge. Stripping away the volatile components of food and energy, the core CPI exhibited an annual growth of 3.9%. These statistics have triggered a recalibration of market expectations for Federal Reserve’s rate cuts in 2024.

Market Reactions and Predictions

Post the data release, the Fed swaps market is pricing in reduced monetary easing. Financial strategists and chief investment officers have shed light on the potential implications of this inflation report. A common consensus among these experts suggests a slow progression of disinflation and a possible delay in the Federal Reserve’s initial rate cuts, potentially extending to mid-year.

While the Fed appears to have concluded its rate hikes, the persistent inflation above the 3% mark does not signal imminent rapid rate cuts. The market, in this scenario, is bracing for potential volatility as the Federal Reserve might maintain or amplify its restrictive monetary stance in response to the continuous inflationary pressures.

Impact on Corporate and Cryptocurrency Markets

In related corporate news, Hertz Global Holdings Inc is strategizing to offload a portion of its electric vehicle fleet in the US, a decision stemming from low demand. On the other hand, Chesapeake Energy Corp has announced its plan to acquire Southwestern Energy Co in an all-stock deal. This move will catapult Chesapeake Energy into the position of one of the largest natural gas producers in the country.

In the realm of cryptocurrency, stocks associated with this digital currency have witnessed an uptick. This comes after the US financial regulator gave a green light to exchange-traded funds that directly invest in Bitcoin.

Business Economy United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

