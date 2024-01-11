en English
Analysis

US Inflation Continues to Rise: Implications and Market Reactions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:34 am EST
US Inflation Continues to Rise: Implications and Market Reactions

In a recent revelation, the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the annual headline inflation accelerated to 3.4%, higher than expectations of 3.2%. The core Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation, which excludes volatile food and oil prices, remained higher at 3.9%. This rise in inflation is attributed to the increase in new vehicle prices, education costs, airline fares, and most notably, shelter expenses.

Dissecting the Inflation Data

The December CPI inflation data showed a 0.3 monthly rise in core prices, leading to a more dovish tilt in Fed projections. The 12-month core CPI inflation rate has eased to 4%, while core PCE inflation has fallen to 3.2%. The CPI for December is forecasted to rise 0.2%, with the core CPI inflation rate expected to slip to 3.8%. This inflation data is integral as it influences monetary policy decisions, impacts consumers’ cost of living, and guides business planning and investment strategies across industries.

Market Reaction and Implications

Following the release of these figures, the dollar rose as higher-than-expected U.S. inflation data reduced the chances of substantial interest-rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2024. The DXY dollar index rose to a six-day high of 102.7430, from 102.18 before the data. Markets are pricing in about 70% odds of a rate cut by the March 20 policy update, and 60% odds of a full 1.5 percentage points in rate cuts for 2024.

The Broader Economic Outlook

As inflation is at multi-decade highs, the U.S. Federal Reserve, tasked with the dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment, is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future. The rising costs are a concern for both policymakers and the public, as they may signal ongoing challenges in managing the economy’s stability and growth. However, the Prices Paid Index of the ISM Services PMI survey edged slightly lower to 57.4 in December from 58.3 a month earlier, and the Prices Paid Index of the Manufacturing PMI dropped to 45.2 in December from 49.9 in November, providing some reassurance.

Analysis Economy United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

