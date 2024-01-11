en English
US Braces for Second Major Storm Amid Ongoing Recovery Efforts

author
By: Salman Akhtar
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
US Braces for Second Major Storm Amid Ongoing Recovery Efforts

As the United States still reels from a recent deadly winter storm, another has set its sights on the nation. The imminent storm, moving from the Pacific Northwest through the Plains, is expected to deliver more than just a wintry wallop. Forecasts indicate heavy snowfall, torrential rain, and even tornadoes, each carrying their own destructive potential.

From Avalanche to Tornadoes: A Storm’s Deadly Reach

The brewing tempest has already claimed a life, with an avalanche at Palisades Tahoe resort in Lake Tahoe. As it continues its journey, it threatens to bring significant snowfall to cities like Omaha, Des Moines, Chicago, and Grand Rapids, while mountainous regions of Arizona and New Mexico brace for a heavy snow cover.

Meanwhile, the South is gearing up for a different set of challenges. Stretching from Texas to the Carolinas, the region is predicted to experience tornadoes, large hail, and destructive wind gusts. As if that wasn’t enough, freezing air moving south from Canada will cause temperatures to plummet sharply, with Nebraska’s temperatures projected to dip into the single digits and North Dakota expecting a high of zero degrees.

Flooding Fears and Warnings

However, it’s the Northeast that’s potentially in for the worst of the storm. An additional one to two inches of rain from Friday into the weekend could mean overflowing rivers and severe flooding, particularly in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and parts of New England. The expected power outages and sleet by Saturday morning would only add to the misery.

This forecast is particularly concerning given the damage already inflicted by the previous storm. With wind gusts reaching up to 95 mph, it led to road washouts, fallen trees and power lines, and a state of emergency being declared in New Jersey. Officials are now cautioning the public against ignoring flood warnings, with a stern reminder of past storm-related fatalities.

Bracing for Impact

With the storm looming, multiple regions are already taking drastic measures. Mandatory evacuations have been ordered in areas most at risk, while schools have been closed and power outages have become a grim reality for many. As the nation braces for the storm’s impact, the resilience of the American spirit will once again be put to the test.

United States Weather
author

Salman Akhtar

Salman Akhtar is a talented multimedia journalist who expertly marries compelling narratives with digital media expertise. His professional background includes a stint as an editor at 24 NewsHD where his writing and editing acumen was frequently showcased. His superior content creation and writing skills have been honed and refined throughout his career. Salman Akhtar remains a dynamic figure in the journalistic arena, dedicated to achieving utmost excellence and promoting constructive transformation.

United States

