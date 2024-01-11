en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
History

Unveiling the Silent Fight for Justice in the Jim Crow Era: Eatmon’s Investigation

author
By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:48 am EST
Unveiling the Silent Fight for Justice in the Jim Crow Era: Eatmon’s Investigation

Unveiling an overlooked facet of the Jim Crow era, researcher Eatmon’s investigation illuminates how African Americans in the South, despite systemic racial discrimination, sought justice through the civil court system. In an era when it was rare for white individuals to be convicted for violence against black people in criminal court, these individuals found a ray of hope in the civil court. They filed tort claims against their white attackers, winning compensation for harms, even when the actions were not considered illegal in criminal court.

A Quest for Justice

The discovery of this active pursuit of legal redress by African Americans during the Jim Crow era challenges the prevalent view that they were completely abandoned by the Constitution and had no means to seek justice. It was a history of black agency in the legal system, largely overlooked in the past, but now brought to light through Eatmon’s meticulous research.

From Dissertation to Book

Eatmon’s investigation into this area began during her history dissertation at Northwestern University and extended into her forthcoming book, offering an in-depth exploration of this noteworthy aspect of the Jim Crow era. She also delved into the role of black newspapers in fostering a ‘black legal culture’ by democratizing legal education, thereby equipping African Americans with the knowledge to fight for their rights.

The Personal Connection

Eatmon’s personal background, growing up in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, and hearing stories from her grandfather, sparked her interest in uncovering the reality of racism and the pursuit of justice during the Jim Crow era. Her research stands as a testament to the resilience and determination of African Americans during one of the darkest periods in American history.

0
History United States
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

History

See more
20 mins ago
Challenging Racial Myths: 'Stamped From the Beginning'
The Netflix documentary feature ‘Stamped From the Beginning’, directed by the acclaimed Roger Ross Williams, unfolds the historical myths about Black people in America. The narrative draws heavily from the best-selling books of Ibram X. Kendi, a leading scholar of racism. Williams, the first Black director to win an Oscar for his documentary short ‘Music
Challenging Racial Myths: 'Stamped From the Beginning'
Penelope Rogers: A Beacon of Resilience and Ingenuity in Textile Archaeology
2 hours ago
Penelope Rogers: A Beacon of Resilience and Ingenuity in Textile Archaeology
Oldest Reptile Skin Fossil Found, Offers Evolutionary Insights
2 hours ago
Oldest Reptile Skin Fossil Found, Offers Evolutionary Insights
Saudi Arabia's Writers and Readers Festival: Unearthing History through Literature
50 mins ago
Saudi Arabia's Writers and Readers Festival: Unearthing History through Literature
Belize Set to Commemorate George Price Day in Honor of First Prime Minister
56 mins ago
Belize Set to Commemorate George Price Day in Honor of First Prime Minister
Petition to Pardon Convicts of Pendle Witch Trials Surpasses 10,000 Signatures
2 hours ago
Petition to Pardon Convicts of Pendle Witch Trials Surpasses 10,000 Signatures
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
20 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
20 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
20 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
20 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
21 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
21 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
21 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
21 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
20 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
23 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app