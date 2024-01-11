en English
en English
Arts & Entertainment

Unveiling the Life of Lisa Marie Presley: A Posthumous Memoir

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:41 am EST
Anticipation is brewing as the memoir of Lisa Marie Presley, penned before her untimely demise, is set to grace the literary world this autumn. Completed by her daughter, Riley Keough, the memoir is designed to offer a raw, intimate glimpse into Lisa Marie’s life, reflecting the essence of a woman who was more than just Elvis Presley’s daughter.

Legacy Left Behind

Lisa Marie, renowned as the offspring of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley, leaves behind a legacy that her daughter aims to share with the world through this memoir. Set to be released by the publisher, Macmillan, the memoir promises to be a ‘raw, riveting’ narrative, serving as a window into the Presley family’s history and the personal challenges Lisa Marie faced.

Insights into the Private Life of Lisa Marie

The memoir uncovers personal anecdotes and stories about her father, her experiences with motherhood, and her high-profile marriages, including those to Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. It also addresses the tragic loss of her son Benjamin to suicide. The book is an amalgamation of Lisa Marie’s recollections and Riley’s own memories, enriched with Lisa Marie’s audio recordings that Riley used to help complete the narrative.

A Touching Exploration of Mother-Daughter Relationship

Yet, more than anything, it is anticipated to be a touching exploration of the relationship between mother and daughter. Riley Keough, noted for her role in ‘Daisy Jones And The Six’ and now the sole trustee of her mother’s estate and owner of Graceland, has carefully crafted this memoir in collaboration with her late mother.

The memoir, which remains untitled, is scheduled for release on October 15, accompanied by an audiobook version narrated by Riley Keough herself. This release is poised to reveal a never-before-seen side of Lisa Marie Presley, and in turn, immortalize her legacy in the annals of popular culture.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

