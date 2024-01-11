en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Artists/Artwork

Unveiling Ancient Persia: A Cultural Odyssey at Beijing’s Palace Museum

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:58 am EST
Unveiling Ancient Persia: A Cultural Odyssey at Beijing’s Palace Museum

Unveiling a profound journey into the ancient world, the Palace Museum in Beijing is set to host an exhibition titled ‘The glory of the ancient Persia’ from January 12 to April 11, 2024. A vivid exposition of Iranian cultural relics, the event aims to illuminate the rich history and pivotal contributions of Iran as a cradle of civilization.

Iran: A Cultural Melting Pot

Situated in West Asia, Iran has been a vital center for cultural exchanges between the East and the West owing to its strategic geographical location. The distinctive Iranian art, celebrated for its unique amalgamation of cultural elements from diverse ethnic groups, is a testament to the country’s ability to assimilate various influences and excel in multiple fields.

Impacting Eurasia’s Cultural Landscape

Iran’s cultural achievements have left a deep imprint on many countries and regions across Eurasia. This influence underscores Iran’s significant role in shaping the artistic and cultural landscape of the continent. The upcoming exhibition seeks to provide an immersive experience that encapsulates the grandeur of ancient Persian civilization and its enduring influence on Eurasian culture.

A Showcase of Historical Interactions

The exhibition, themed ‘Historic Encounters — Interaction Between China and West Asia in History’, will display 266 timeless pieces. The intent is to shed light on the exchanges and mutual learnings between ancient China and West Asia. It will also feature 216 cultural heritage items from various Iranian museums, further enriching the narrative of cultural integration and evolution.

At the heart of the exhibition is the Iranian Cultural Relics Palace Museum, a renowned museum in Tehran, Iran. Known for its extensive collection of ancient Persian artifacts, the museum serves as a treasure trove of the rich history and culture of Iran.

0
Artists/Artwork Asia History
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Artists/Artwork

See more
2 hours ago
Penelope Rogers: A Beacon of Resilience and Ingenuity in Textile Archaeology
In an era often dominated by the pursuit of scientific advancement, one woman dared to delve into the intricate world of our past. Penelope Rogers, an esteemed archaeologist specializing in textile research, passed away recently at the age of 73. Starting from humble beginnings as a volunteer on archaeological digs in the 1970s, Rogers carved
Penelope Rogers: A Beacon of Resilience and Ingenuity in Textile Archaeology
Thai Manga Artists Sundae Kids Spotlighted in Tokyoiter Project
10 hours ago
Thai Manga Artists Sundae Kids Spotlighted in Tokyoiter Project
Lonnie Holley: A Symphony of Improvisation at Next Stage Arts
11 hours ago
Lonnie Holley: A Symphony of Improvisation at Next Stage Arts
Bermudian Artist Fiona Nusum Debuts with 'Tides of Renewal' at Charman Prize Exhibition
3 hours ago
Bermudian Artist Fiona Nusum Debuts with 'Tides of Renewal' at Charman Prize Exhibition
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
6 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
OPPO Launches 2024 Edition of Global Mobile Photography Competition
10 hours ago
OPPO Launches 2024 Edition of Global Mobile Photography Competition
Latest Headlines
World News
Jubilee Faction Leaders Pledge Conditional Cooperation with President Ruto
1 min
Jubilee Faction Leaders Pledge Conditional Cooperation with President Ruto
DeepScribe's Enhanced Integration with Epic Boosts Clinical Documentation Efficiency
2 mins
DeepScribe's Enhanced Integration with Epic Boosts Clinical Documentation Efficiency
Biotech Companies Making Strides in Clinical and Commercial Developments
2 mins
Biotech Companies Making Strides in Clinical and Commercial Developments
Chicago Bears Hint at Retaining QB Justin Fields with Potential Shane Waldron Interview
2 mins
Chicago Bears Hint at Retaining QB Justin Fields with Potential Shane Waldron Interview
Chicago Bears' Interest in Shane Waldron Sparks Speculation about Justin Fields' Future
2 mins
Chicago Bears' Interest in Shane Waldron Sparks Speculation about Justin Fields' Future
US Approval of Kosovo's Missile Purchase Ruffles Serbia
3 mins
US Approval of Kosovo's Missile Purchase Ruffles Serbia
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
3 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa Contemplating Transfer Amid Toni Kroos Controversy
3 mins
Atletico Madrid's Angel Correa Contemplating Transfer Amid Toni Kroos Controversy
Cricket Legends Gather for 'One World One Family Cup' at New Sai Krishnan Stadium
3 mins
Cricket Legends Gather for 'One World One Family Cup' at New Sai Krishnan Stadium
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
31 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
34 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
4 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
7 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app