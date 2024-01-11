en English
Unrest in Sulaymaniyah: Teachers Rally Against Government Decisions

By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:09 am EST
In a significant turn of events, teachers and workers in the official education sector of Sulaymaniyah Governorate, within the Kurdistan region of Iraq, staged a massive demonstration to protest against delayed salaries and deteriorating professional conditions imposed by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Government’s Unpopular Decisions

Thousands of teachers, deeply frustrated with the government’s decisions, flocked to the courthouse and governorate building in Sulaymaniyah. They passionately voiced their demands for overdue salaries and improvements in their working conditions, emphasizing their dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Education’s decisions that seem to disregard their interests.

A Call for Accountability

Ahmed Ali, a participant in the demonstrations, highlighted the teachers’ frustration, stating that this protest is a direct response to decisions that have consistently been detrimental to educators. The Ministry of Education’s promises to address concerns, including promotions and contract renewals, were met with skepticism as they hinged on budget amendments without clear timelines.

Civil Struggle for Rights

Othman Gulpi, a representative of the protesting teachers, underscored their commitment to a peaceful civil struggle. Expressing concern about potential pressures, he outlined their determination to continue demonstrations, protests, and strikes, aiming to exert pressure not only locally but also through diplomatic channels in Baghdad and international embassies.

Simple Demands, Persistent Protests

The teachers’ demands were outlined by the representative, emphasizing the simplicity of their requests: job grade raises, official appointments for lecturers, regular salary disbursements, and clarity on unpaid past salaries. Despite the mounting pressure and anticipation of challenges, the protesting teachers in Sulaymaniyah vowed to persist in their demonstrations, strikes, and protests against the decisions of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

