Unrest in Sulaymaniyah: Teachers Rally Against Government Decisions

In a significant turn of events, teachers and workers in the official education sector of Sulaymaniyah Governorate, within the Kurdistan region of Iraq, staged a massive demonstration to protest against delayed salaries and deteriorating professional conditions imposed by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Government’s Unpopular Decisions

Thousands of teachers, deeply frustrated with the government’s decisions, flocked to the courthouse and governorate building in Sulaymaniyah. They passionately voiced their demands for overdue salaries and improvements in their working conditions, emphasizing their dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Education’s decisions that seem to disregard their interests.

A Call for Accountability

Ahmed Ali, a participant in the demonstrations, highlighted the teachers’ frustration, stating that this protest is a direct response to decisions that have consistently been detrimental to educators. The Ministry of Education’s promises to address concerns, including promotions and contract renewals, were met with skepticism as they hinged on budget amendments without clear timelines.

Civil Struggle for Rights

Othman Gulpi, a representative of the protesting teachers, underscored their commitment to a peaceful civil struggle. Expressing concern about potential pressures, he outlined their determination to continue demonstrations, protests, and strikes, aiming to exert pressure not only locally but also through diplomatic channels in Baghdad and international embassies.

Simple Demands, Persistent Protests

The teachers’ demands were outlined by the representative, emphasizing the simplicity of their requests: job grade raises, official appointments for lecturers, regular salary disbursements, and clarity on unpaid past salaries. Despite the mounting pressure and anticipation of challenges, the protesting teachers in Sulaymaniyah vowed to persist in their demonstrations, strikes, and protests against the decisions of the Kurdistan Regional Government.