en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
BNN Newsroom

Unrest in Sulaymaniyah: Teachers Rally Against Government Decisions

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:06 am EST
Unrest in Sulaymaniyah: Teachers Rally Against Government Decisions

In a significant turn of events, teachers and workers in the official education sector of Sulaymaniyah Governorate, within the Kurdistan region of Iraq, staged a massive demonstration to protest against delayed salaries and deteriorating professional conditions imposed by the Kurdistan Regional Government.

Government’s Unpopular Decisions

Thousands of teachers, deeply frustrated with the government’s decisions, flocked to the courthouse and governorate building in Sulaymaniyah. They passionately voiced their demands for overdue salaries and improvements in their working conditions, emphasizing their dissatisfaction with the Ministry of Education’s decisions that seem to disregard their interests.

A Call for Accountability

Ahmed Ali, a participant in the demonstrations, highlighted the teachers’ frustration, stating that this protest is a direct response to decisions that have consistently been detrimental to educators. The Ministry of Education’s promises to address concerns, including promotions and contract renewals, were met with skepticism as they hinged on budget amendments without clear timelines.

Civil Struggle for Rights

Othman Gulpi, a representative of the protesting teachers, underscored their commitment to a peaceful civil struggle. Expressing concern about potential pressures, he outlined their determination to continue demonstrations, protests, and strikes, aiming to exert pressure not only locally but also through diplomatic channels in Baghdad and international embassies.

Simple Demands, Persistent Protests

The teachers’ demands were outlined by the representative, emphasizing the simplicity of their requests: job grade raises, official appointments for lecturers, regular salary disbursements, and clarity on unpaid past salaries. Despite the mounting pressure and anticipation of challenges, the protesting teachers in Sulaymaniyah vowed to persist in their demonstrations, strikes, and protests against the decisions of the Kurdistan Regional Government.

0
BNN Newsroom
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

BNN Newsroom

See more
10 mins ago
The Resurgence of Big Men in College Basketball: A New Era of Dominance
College basketball has seen a resurgence of prominence in the ‘big men’, a role traditionally associated with height and size but now also demanding versatility and skill. As the sport evolves, these towering titans are showcasing their abilities in ways that redefine the game. In recognition of this trend, FOX Sports has introduced ‘The Big
The Resurgence of Big Men in College Basketball: A New Era of Dominance
Specsavers Invests in New Location within Connswater Retail Park
32 mins ago
Specsavers Invests in New Location within Connswater Retail Park
Michael Strahan: A Balancing Act of Family Life and Fatherhood Amid Daughter's Health Scare
33 mins ago
Michael Strahan: A Balancing Act of Family Life and Fatherhood Amid Daughter's Health Scare
Alabama Woman Searches for 'Angel in Disguise' after Highway 59 Accident
10 mins ago
Alabama Woman Searches for 'Angel in Disguise' after Highway 59 Accident
22-Year-Old Hanaa Bennis Pleads Guilty to Mother's Manslaughter in Acton, West London
31 mins ago
22-Year-Old Hanaa Bennis Pleads Guilty to Mother's Manslaughter in Acton, West London
AEW's Nostalgic Return to Daily's Place: A Tribute to Brodie Lee and a Promise of Continuity
31 mins ago
AEW's Nostalgic Return to Daily's Place: A Tribute to Brodie Lee and a Promise of Continuity
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
11 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
11 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
12 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
12 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
13 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
13 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
13 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
13 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
12 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
2 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app