en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Baseball

Unopened 1952 Baseball Card Pack Discovered Could Be Worth Millions

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Unopened 1952 Baseball Card Pack Discovered Could Be Worth Millions

In the quiet town of Chatham, Massachusetts, Jason West, a demolition worker, unearthed what may be a treasure trove hidden behind the stairs of an old home. His remarkable find? An unopened pack of 1952 Bowman baseball cards, preserved for 72 years in a crack in the floor. Initially mistaken for a pile of garbage, this discovery has stirred up a storm in the world of baseball card collecting.

Discovery of a Decade

The significance of the year 1952 in the baseball card collecting sphere cannot be overstated. It marked the rookie seasons of baseball legends Mickey Mantle and Willie Mays. Their rookie cards, especially those in pristine condition, are considered the Holy Grail among collectors and fetch astronomical prices at auctions. Consequently, the discovery of an unopened pack from this era has sent ripples of excitement across the community.

Estimating the Value

While it’s impossible to know the exact contents of the pack without opening it, experts have already started speculating about its potential worth. Ryan Blake, from Card Vault, referred to the pack as the ‘grail pack of cards’, underlining the rarity of such a find. Eric Whiteback, a prominent figure in the collectibles market, estimated that the unopened pack could fetch a minimum of $15,000. However, the value could skyrocket into the millions if it contains a Mantle or Mays rookie card in mint condition.

A Million-Dollar Dilemma

West is now faced with a million-dollar question: should he open the pack or not? Opening it could potentially reveal a jackpot—a Mantle or Mays rookie card. Conversely, the absence of these key cards could significantly diminish the pack’s value. As for now, West remains undecided, ensuring that the suspense surrounding this remarkable discovery continues to captivate the world of baseball card collecting.

0
Baseball United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Baseball

See more
2 hours ago
Mets' Prospect Drew Gilbert Climbs to Triple-A: A Strategic Move Towards Contention
Top prospect Drew Gilbert is set to make waves in the New York Mets’ system as he prepares to kick-start the 2024 season with Triple-A Syracuse. Gilbert’s promotion highlights the Mets’ strategic move to harness their retooled farm system as they aim to contend by 2025. Ascension to Triple-A Ranked as the Mets’ second-best prospect,
Mets' Prospect Drew Gilbert Climbs to Triple-A: A Strategic Move Towards Contention
Biloxi Shuckers Revamp Front Office; Barry Lyons Returns as Ambassador
14 hours ago
Biloxi Shuckers Revamp Front Office; Barry Lyons Returns as Ambassador
ESPN's Early Season Baseball Schedule Spotlighting Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers
1 day ago
ESPN's Early Season Baseball Schedule Spotlighting Shohei Ohtani and Dodgers
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
6 hours ago
Gambia Football Team's Near-Tragic Flight: Oxygen Scarcity Forces Emergency Landing
Walker Buehler's Recovery Boosts Dodgers' Optimism for Upcoming Season
9 hours ago
Walker Buehler's Recovery Boosts Dodgers' Optimism for Upcoming Season
Bahamian Baseball Talent Bohan Adderley to Join New York Mets: A Moment of National Pride
13 hours ago
Bahamian Baseball Talent Bohan Adderley to Join New York Mets: A Moment of National Pride
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
25 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
25 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
25 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
26 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
26 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
26 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
26 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
26 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
26 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
26 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
28 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
4 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app