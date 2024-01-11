en English
Science & Technology

University Research Achieves Rare Double Feature in Science and Nature

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:20 am EST
Two groundbreaking studies led by academics from a distinguished university have graced the covers of the globally renowned journals, Science and Nature, marking an exceptional achievement for the institution.

Unveiling the Evolutionary Mechanisms of Carnivorous Plants

Featured in Science magazine, the first study, steered by Professor Guillaume Chomicki from Durham, has cast light on the evolutionary mechanisms behind the intricate traits of carnivorous pitcher plants. This research, which spanned over seven years, focused on the Nepenthes gracilis pitcher plant, a species known for its unique trapping mechanism that intriguingly evolved twice. According to the study, this evolution relied on three independent traits and the chance coincidence of highly plastic traits. The profound discovery underscores a significant stride in the field of evolutionary biology.

Observing Cosmic Structures Beyond the Milky Way

Gracing the cover of Nature, the second study led by Dr. Anna McLeod and her team of astronomers from the Physics Department, stands out for its cosmic reach. The research reported the pioneering detection of a rotating disc structure around a burgeoning high-mass star located outside the Milky Way in the Large Magellanic Cloud. The team utilized the ALMA radio telescope in Chile to discover a young star approximately 15 times the mass of the Sun, augmenting our understanding of the Universe.

Significance of the Dual Recognition

The simultaneous presence of these two studies on the covers of their respective journals mirrors the extraordinary nature of the research conducted. It also emphasizes the seldom occurrence for a single university to gain such prestigious recognition. Both Professor Chomicki and Dr. McLeod expressed deep honor for the acknowledgement, underlining the importance of field research, natural history, and astronomical exploration in scientific discoveries.

author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

