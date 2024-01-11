en English
University of York Lowers Entry Requirements for International Students Amid Financial Struggles

By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:57 am EST
Amidst financial pressures, the University of York, a member of the UK’s Russell Group, has announced a modification to its admissions policy for international students. The university’s decision marks a significant shift in its usual stringent entry requirements, particularly for domestic students. This move will see the institution admitting international students who have achieved the equivalent of BBC grades at A-level to its undergraduate courses.

A Strategy for Financial Stability

UK universities, grappling with financial challenges, have increasingly turned to international students as a source of revenue. International students typically pay higher tuition fees compared to domestic students and contribute nearly 20% of university income. The University of York’s latest financial accounts reveal a 10% increase in total tuition fee income, a boost attributed largely to an increased intake of international students. This strategic shift aims to address a potential downturn in international student enrollment, which has been influenced by global competition and disruptions such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

Concerns Over Academic Standards

The decision to lower entry requirements for international students has sparked concerns about potential impacts on academic standards. Former universities minister Jo Johnson has voiced worries about the possibility of substandard or fraudulent applications arising from rapid international recruitment. Analysis from the Financial Times indicates that non-EU international students are less likely to obtain top grades compared to their domestic counterparts, adding fuel to these apprehensions.

The Broader Impact on Higher Education

The policy change at the University of York highlights a growing trend among universities to attract international students as a means to counter financial pressures. However, it also underscores the increasing competition for international students and the financial incentives that drive institutional policies. As Professor David Latchman of Birkbeck College, University of London, pointed out, an ‘unfavourable atmosphere’ created by ministers has led to international students pulling out of university courses, indicating the complex dynamics at play in the higher education landscape.

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

