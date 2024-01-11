en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

University of Minnesota Faces Shooting Threat: Suspect Identified as Joseph Mark Rongstad

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 11, 2024 at 11:00 am EST
University of Minnesota Faces Shooting Threat: Suspect Identified as Joseph Mark Rongstad

In the wake of an explicit threat, the University of Minnesota was compelled to issue an emergency alert concerning a potential shooting at its Twin Cities campus. The threat was reportedly made by Joseph Mark Rongstad, a 41-year-old suspect, who allegedly expressed intentions to carry out a shooting attack within the university’s premises.

Emergency Measures and Response

The alert, which was disseminated at 7.21 am local time, prompted the university administration to advise its staff members to continue their duties from the safety of their homes. In a move to tighten security, access to the university buildings was limited to individuals possessing a college card. It’s noteworthy that at the time of the incident, the spring semester was yet to commence, consequently resulting in a lesser number of students present on campus. Furthermore, the university, in response to Rongstad’s threat, mobilized additional police officers to patrol the campus and ensure the safety of those on-site.

Profile of the Suspect

Rongstad, who stands 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds, is recognizable by his brown hair and hazel eyes. His criminal history, coupled with his mental health issues, contribute to his alarming profile. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, along with Rongstad’s home sheriff’s department, are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the threat.

Contextualizing Campus Violence

The incident at the University of Minnesota occurs in the backdrop of another grievous shooting at Perry High School. In this separate occurrence, 17-year-old Dylan Butler opened fire, claiming the life of 11-year-old Ahmir Jolliff and inflicting injuries on four students and three staff members. Butler, a victim of prolonged bullying since his elementary school years, left no clear motive behind his deadly actions. He succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The authorities are currently investigating both these incidents, grappling with the urgent task of understanding the triggers and thwarting future acts of violence.

0
Crime Safety United States
author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
3 mins ago
Abigail: A Sinister Dance of Ballet and Blood
Mysterious and chilling, Abigail is an upcoming horror film that takes a spine-tingling approach to the classic narrative of the innocent child. This highly anticipated movie centers around Abigail, an eerie 12-year-old vampire ballerina, who is unknowingly kidnapped by a group of ambitious yet ill-prepared criminals. Their plot? To demand a startling $50 million ransom
Abigail: A Sinister Dance of Ballet and Blood
Post Office Scandal: A Family's Journey from Wrongful Accusation to Lifelong Impact
28 mins ago
Post Office Scandal: A Family's Journey from Wrongful Accusation to Lifelong Impact
Death Row Inmate Thomas Creech Seeks Clemency: Diverse Opinions Emerge
30 mins ago
Death Row Inmate Thomas Creech Seeks Clemency: Diverse Opinions Emerge
Nasarawa State Police Arrest Fake Soldier and Armed Robber in Separate Operations
3 mins ago
Nasarawa State Police Arrest Fake Soldier and Armed Robber in Separate Operations
Hit-and-Run Victim Fights for Recovery as Police Hunt for Suspect
3 mins ago
Hit-and-Run Victim Fights for Recovery as Police Hunt for Suspect
Cork Gardaí Seize Weapons and Arrest Five in Major Operation
28 mins ago
Cork Gardaí Seize Weapons and Arrest Five in Major Operation
Latest Headlines
World News
Cricket Legends Gather for 'One World One Family Cup' at New Sai Krishnan Stadium
2 mins
Cricket Legends Gather for 'One World One Family Cup' at New Sai Krishnan Stadium
Golf Community Reacts to DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley's Resignation
3 mins
Golf Community Reacts to DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley's Resignation
Linguistic Shift in Ukraine: A Silent Protest Revealed Through Tweets
3 mins
Linguistic Shift in Ukraine: A Silent Protest Revealed Through Tweets
Decoding the Role of PANX1 Protein in Early Human Brain Development
3 mins
Decoding the Role of PANX1 Protein in Early Human Brain Development
Unprecedented Fleet Expansion for Denver Health Paramedic Division with 10 New Ambulances
4 mins
Unprecedented Fleet Expansion for Denver Health Paramedic Division with 10 New Ambulances
Sania Nishtar Appointed as New CEO of Gavi, The International Vaccine Alliance
4 mins
Sania Nishtar Appointed as New CEO of Gavi, The International Vaccine Alliance
Odisha Governor's Act of Kindness: Donates Rs 1 lakh for Thalassemia Patient's Treatment
4 mins
Odisha Governor's Act of Kindness: Donates Rs 1 lakh for Thalassemia Patient's Treatment
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
5 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
29 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
30 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
32 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
4 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app