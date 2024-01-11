en English
Unique Silver Anklet by Agra Sarafa Association for Ayodhya’s Ram Lalla Ceremony

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:56 am EST
In an act of devotion and celebration, the Agra Sarafa Association, home to Asia’s largest silver anklet market, has crafted a unique six-foot-wide silver anklet to present at the consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, scheduled for January 22. This event has attracted a wave of devotees from across the globe, each bringing gifts imbued with deep significance.

A Gift of Beauty and Symbolism

The anklet, weighing 551 grams, is adorned with peacock motifs, symbolizing the national bird of India and representing beauty. This design choice aligns with the association’s aim to echo the beauty of Maa Sita, a revered figure in Hindu mythology. The anklet’s intricate pattern, the result of 20 days of dedicated work by the association’s skilled artisans, is expected to add to the uniqueness of the upcoming ceremony.

Artisans Behind the Masterpiece

Nitesh Aggarwal, President of the Agra Sarafa Association, praised the efforts of the artisans who worked tirelessly to create the anklet. Among them, Fazal Ali expressed his pride in contributing to the creation of the anklet, seeing it as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. His fellow artisan, Manu Prajapati, drew attention to the anklet’s marble-meena design, which includes a colorful arrangement of micro diamonds or zircon stones and two wheel-like rotating structures on either side of the peacock motif.

Global Anticipation for the Ceremony

The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla is not just a local event but has stirred global anticipation. Activities surrounding the ceremony are planned in various countries, including the USA, France, and Canada. Furthermore, the event will be live-streamed in over 50 countries worldwide, allowing devotees from all corners of the globe to partake in the celebration. The gift from the Agra Sarafa Association, priced at Rs. 40,000, is one of the many unique offerings that will grace the ceremony, further amplifying its significance.

India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

