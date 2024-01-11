Unexpected Reveal Hints at F2000 Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

In a surprising twist, a potential accidental reveal in the official announcement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Season 1 Reloaded update suggests the impending introduction of the classic FN Herstal F2000 assault rifle into the game. The F2000, a fan-favourite weapon from Modern Warfare 2, was spotted in the featured image of the announcement, despite no mention of it in the text, raising speculation among the gaming community.

Unveiling of New Weapons

The announcement confirmed the introduction of two new weapons – the HRM-9 submachine gun (SMG) and the TAQ Evolvere light machine gun (LMG). Players can unlock the HRM-9 through the Armory Challenge and the TAQ Evolvere via the Weekly Challenge, with both weapons requiring completion of specific challenges for unlocking.

The Unexpected Reveal

However, it was the unmentioned third weapon, the F2000 assault rifle, that caught the attention of eagle-eyed gamers. The weapon was last seen in Modern Warfare 2 and its reappearance in the featured image has sparked excitement among fans. The image also shows a model resembling the BP50 version from Call of Duty: Vanguard, hinting at a possible familiar design for the F2000.

Speculations and Predictions

Speculation suggests that the F2000 will be rebranded as the ANVIL-D carbine under the TAQ series in the game. This aligns with earlier pre-release leaks that hinted at the introduction of the weapon. If confirmed, this will complete the set of popular FN weapons in the Modern Warfare series. With no official statement about the F2000 yet, the gaming community awaits further updates with bated breath.