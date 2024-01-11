en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Gaming

Unexpected Reveal Hints at F2000 Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:01 am EST
Unexpected Reveal Hints at F2000 Assault Rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3

In a surprising twist, a potential accidental reveal in the official announcement for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Season 1 Reloaded update suggests the impending introduction of the classic FN Herstal F2000 assault rifle into the game. The F2000, a fan-favourite weapon from Modern Warfare 2, was spotted in the featured image of the announcement, despite no mention of it in the text, raising speculation among the gaming community.

Unveiling of New Weapons

The announcement confirmed the introduction of two new weapons – the HRM-9 submachine gun (SMG) and the TAQ Evolvere light machine gun (LMG). Players can unlock the HRM-9 through the Armory Challenge and the TAQ Evolvere via the Weekly Challenge, with both weapons requiring completion of specific challenges for unlocking.

The Unexpected Reveal

However, it was the unmentioned third weapon, the F2000 assault rifle, that caught the attention of eagle-eyed gamers. The weapon was last seen in Modern Warfare 2 and its reappearance in the featured image has sparked excitement among fans. The image also shows a model resembling the BP50 version from Call of Duty: Vanguard, hinting at a possible familiar design for the F2000.

Speculations and Predictions

Speculation suggests that the F2000 will be rebranded as the ANVIL-D carbine under the TAQ series in the game. This aligns with earlier pre-release leaks that hinted at the introduction of the weapon. If confirmed, this will complete the set of popular FN weapons in the Modern Warfare series. With no official statement about the F2000 yet, the gaming community awaits further updates with bated breath.

0
Gaming United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Gaming

See more
29 mins ago
Star Wars Jedi 3: Actor Hints at Development of New Installment
Star Wars Jedi series enthusiasts have a reason to rejoice. In a recent revelation, Cameron Monaghan, the lead actor associated with the Star Wars Jedi video game series, hinted at the development of a third installment. The news has created a stir amongst the fan base who have been eagerly waiting for the next part
Star Wars Jedi 3: Actor Hints at Development of New Installment
Digital Dreams Unleashes the Visual Potential of Fallout 4 with Ray Tracing Shader
2 hours ago
Digital Dreams Unleashes the Visual Potential of Fallout 4 with Ray Tracing Shader
Atari 400 Goes Mini: A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane
3 hours ago
Atari 400 Goes Mini: A Nostalgic Trip Down Memory Lane
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Unveil the Mochi Mayhem Epilogue: An Exciting New Adventure
37 mins ago
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Unveil the Mochi Mayhem Epilogue: An Exciting New Adventure
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 8 Takes A Giant Leap for Game Accessibility
2 hours ago
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Patch 8 Takes A Giant Leap for Game Accessibility
Hitman: Blood Money -- Reprisal Set for Nintendo Switch Release with New Gameplay Features
2 hours ago
Hitman: Blood Money -- Reprisal Set for Nintendo Switch Release with New Gameplay Features
Latest Headlines
World News
Golf Community Reacts to DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley's Resignation
3 mins
Golf Community Reacts to DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley's Resignation
Linguistic Shift in Ukraine: A Silent Protest Revealed Through Tweets
3 mins
Linguistic Shift in Ukraine: A Silent Protest Revealed Through Tweets
Decoding the Role of PANX1 Protein in Early Human Brain Development
3 mins
Decoding the Role of PANX1 Protein in Early Human Brain Development
Unprecedented Fleet Expansion for Denver Health Paramedic Division with 10 New Ambulances
3 mins
Unprecedented Fleet Expansion for Denver Health Paramedic Division with 10 New Ambulances
Sania Nishtar Appointed as New CEO of Gavi, The International Vaccine Alliance
3 mins
Sania Nishtar Appointed as New CEO of Gavi, The International Vaccine Alliance
Odisha Governor's Act of Kindness: Donates Rs 1 lakh for Thalassemia Patient's Treatment
4 mins
Odisha Governor's Act of Kindness: Donates Rs 1 lakh for Thalassemia Patient's Treatment
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
5 mins
Mamata Banerjee Advocates for Bengali to be Recognized as a Classical Language
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
28 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
29 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
29 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
32 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
4 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app