Business

UltraTech Cement Strategizes Renewable Energy Investment with Stake in Amplus Ages

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 9:27 am EST
UltraTech Cement Strategizes Renewable Energy Investment with Stake in Amplus Ages

UltraTech Cement Ltd., a leading Indian cement manufacturer, has laid out its ambitious strategy to acquire a 26% stake in renewable energy firm, Amplus Ages Pvt Ltd., for an investment of Rs 49 crore. This strategic acquisition marks UltraTech’s foray into the renewable energy sector and aligns with its sustainability objectives. The move is expected to boost UltraTech’s green energy usage from the current 22% to an ambitious 60% by FY26.

Industry-Wide Move towards Sustainability

The Indian cement industry is witnessing a wave of consolidation and expansion. Major players are scaling up, with a significant focus on green energy to decrease dependence on coal and diesel. Ambuja Cement, another giant in the industry, has also announced an investment of Rs 6,000 crore for solar and wind power projects. These developments signal an increasing trend of traditional industries investing in renewable energy to meet both regulatory requirements and corporate sustainability goals.

UltraTech’s Growth and Expansion

UltraTech Cement Ltd., a subsidiary of Grasim Industries Ltd, is renowned as the largest manufacturer of Grey Cement, Ready Mix Concrete (RMC), and White Cement in India. With a consolidated Grey Cement Capacity of 132.4 MTPA, the company operates an expansive network of units and terminals across India, UAE, Bahrain, and Sri Lanka. UltraTech has been progressively expanding its production capacity over the years through acquisitions and new plant commissions.

Driving Sustainability Through Technology

UltraTech Cement has announced substantial investments in renewable energy. It plans to set up solar power plants across its facilities to reduce its carbon footprint and transition towards sustainable energy sources. The company is gearing up for further expansion, planning to add fresh capacity of 145-155 million tonnes with an investment of Rs 1.2 trillion. The 14th Cement EXPO Conference Awards will focus on strategies for a low carbon footprint pathway for the future, aligning perfectly with UltraTech’s sustainability goals.

Business Energy India
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

