UK Proposes New Levy to Rescue Small Banks: A New Direction for Financial Bailouts

In an innovative approach to bank bailout regimes, UK regulators have put forth a proposal for a new levy aimed at financing the rescue of struggling small banks. The plan, disclosed in a Treasury consultation, endeavors to prevent additional burdens on banks and taxpayers alike. The proposed system seeks to leverage the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) as a conduit for recapitalization funds.

Revamping the UK’s Bailout Mechanism

At present, the banking sector is permitted to contribute a maximum of £1.5 billion annually to the FSCS. The blueprint for the new plan proposes an expansion of the FSCS’s roles and levy-raising powers. This would capacitate the FSCS to mobilize funds and levy for the specific objective of recapitalizing a small bank amidst a financial crisis.

The proposal has been framed in response to the fallibilities unveiled by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank UK in the previous year. Although the situation was alleviated when HSBC took over the bank, it underscored the necessity for more adept resolution instruments.

Shielding Taxpayers and Enhancing Financial Regime

The proposed mechanism aims to safeguard taxpayers from the financial implications associated with bank rescues, reminiscent of the 2008 bailouts of the Royal Bank of Scotland Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The scheme would ensure that the Bank of England retains the flexibility to manage small bank failures effectively whilst upholding a superior financial regime.

The FSCS would amass the necessary funds through a post-event levy on the banking sector. This approach mirrors its current method of funding deposit payouts or transfers post a firm’s insolvency. In instances where a rescue recapitalization exceeds £1.5 billion, the Treasury would initially step in with taxpayer money, which would be reclaimed through subsequent banking sector levies.

Implications for the FSCS

In light of the proposed changes, the FSCS is reportedly planning to bolster its in-house expertise to handle complex claims, thereby curbing outsourcing costs and augmenting the operational budget by £8.7 million. The suggested management expenses levy limit is pegged at £108.1 million, encompassing operating costs and a £5 million reserve.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority are currently examining the management expenses levy limit (MELL) for the FSCS, proposing a MELL of £108.1 million for 2024/25, marking a reduction from the preceding year.