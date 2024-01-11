en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

UK Proposes New Levy to Rescue Small Banks: A New Direction for Financial Bailouts

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 11, 2024 at 8:47 am EST
UK Proposes New Levy to Rescue Small Banks: A New Direction for Financial Bailouts

In an innovative approach to bank bailout regimes, UK regulators have put forth a proposal for a new levy aimed at financing the rescue of struggling small banks. The plan, disclosed in a Treasury consultation, endeavors to prevent additional burdens on banks and taxpayers alike. The proposed system seeks to leverage the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS) as a conduit for recapitalization funds.

Revamping the UK’s Bailout Mechanism

At present, the banking sector is permitted to contribute a maximum of £1.5 billion annually to the FSCS. The blueprint for the new plan proposes an expansion of the FSCS’s roles and levy-raising powers. This would capacitate the FSCS to mobilize funds and levy for the specific objective of recapitalizing a small bank amidst a financial crisis.

The proposal has been framed in response to the fallibilities unveiled by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank UK in the previous year. Although the situation was alleviated when HSBC took over the bank, it underscored the necessity for more adept resolution instruments.

Shielding Taxpayers and Enhancing Financial Regime

The proposed mechanism aims to safeguard taxpayers from the financial implications associated with bank rescues, reminiscent of the 2008 bailouts of the Royal Bank of Scotland Plc and Lloyds Banking Group Plc. The scheme would ensure that the Bank of England retains the flexibility to manage small bank failures effectively whilst upholding a superior financial regime.

The FSCS would amass the necessary funds through a post-event levy on the banking sector. This approach mirrors its current method of funding deposit payouts or transfers post a firm’s insolvency. In instances where a rescue recapitalization exceeds £1.5 billion, the Treasury would initially step in with taxpayer money, which would be reclaimed through subsequent banking sector levies.

Implications for the FSCS

In light of the proposed changes, the FSCS is reportedly planning to bolster its in-house expertise to handle complex claims, thereby curbing outsourcing costs and augmenting the operational budget by £8.7 million. The suggested management expenses levy limit is pegged at £108.1 million, encompassing operating costs and a £5 million reserve.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority are currently examining the management expenses levy limit (MELL) for the FSCS, proposing a MELL of £108.1 million for 2024/25, marking a reduction from the preceding year.

0
Business Finance United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 mins ago
Modex 2024: A Grand Showcase of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Innovations
The most anticipated manufacturing and supply chain trade event of the year, Modex 2024, is poised to make its grand return to Atlanta on March 11 at the Georgia World Congress Center. The event is set to span three expansive halls and will feature more than 1,000 exhibitors. The exhibits will showcase an eclectic range
Modex 2024: A Grand Showcase of Manufacturing and Supply Chain Innovations
Pontem Secures $6M to Advance Blockchain Technology
21 mins ago
Pontem Secures $6M to Advance Blockchain Technology
Pipefy Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot for HR, Promises Enhanced Operations
21 mins ago
Pipefy Unveils AI-Powered Chatbot for HR, Promises Enhanced Operations
U.S. Inflation Rate Surges, Posing Challenges for Federal Reserve
20 mins ago
U.S. Inflation Rate Surges, Posing Challenges for Federal Reserve
AvantLink Celebrates Excellence in Affiliate Marketing with 2023 AvantAwards
20 mins ago
AvantLink Celebrates Excellence in Affiliate Marketing with 2023 AvantAwards
Xos, Inc. Acquires ElectraMeccanica: A Strategic Leap towards Sustainable Value Creation
21 mins ago
Xos, Inc. Acquires ElectraMeccanica: A Strategic Leap towards Sustainable Value Creation
Latest Headlines
World News
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
20 mins
Sincere Hall Marks Return to Hull City with Scoring in Thrilling Draw
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
21 mins
Teen Isabella Strahan's Resilient Battle Against a Malignant Brain Tumor
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
21 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. Soccer Team's Camp Amid Transfer Talk
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
21 mins
U.S. Defender Emily Fox Signs with Arsenal in a Major Career Move
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
21 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
22 mins
Cade Cowell Exits U.S. National Team Camp Amid Chivas Guadalajara Transfer Talks
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
22 mins
Immunis, Inc. Explores Longevity and Healthcare through Cellular Secretome Therapies
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
22 mins
AI Crafts Future MLB and NHL Teams for Utah Amidst Expansion Speculation
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
22 mins
Adam Peters: The Coveted Asset in the NFL's General Manager Hunt
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
21 mins
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
24 mins
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
2 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
3 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
3 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
5 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement
6 hours
Hollywood Premiere of 'Masters Of The Air' Ignites Fan Excitement

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app